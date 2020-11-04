With most Richmond City Council incumbents poised to win, two races remain hotly contested

A few Richmond City Council races remained contested Wednesday evening. Most incumbents who sought re-election prevailed, preliminary results suggest, but one member remained deadlocked in a close race with ballots left to count.
Eighth District Councilwoman Reva Trammell led challenger Amy Wentz by approximately 270 votes, unofficial Virginia Department of Elections data showed, with Wentz questioning discrepancies in reporting from two South Side precincts.
Wentz said her campaign would meet with local election officials Thursday to go over her concerns.
“We want things to be accurate, transparent and clear,” Wentz said Wednesday night. “If that won’t be the case, then why the hell are we voting, anyway?”
The margin is even tighter in the 2nd District, where IT manager Tavarris Spinks and urban planner Katherine Jordan are virtually tied in the race for mayoral candidate Kimberly Gray’s current seat. Spinks currently holds a 26-vote lead, but Jordan could pull ahead when officials tally provisional and absentee ballots that remain uncounted.
“We’re monitoring the results,” said Kelly Losier, Spinks’ campaign manager. “We have confidence in the process and we’re looking forward to seeing it play out fully.”
Jordan did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Jim Nachman, the chairman of the city’s electoral board, said the election office was still confirming the unofficial preliminary results, which could change. He said he was not informed about the specific complaints from the Wentz campaign, but that officials would investigate if they bring it to his attention.
Wentz specifically questioned the vote count at one of the precincts, saying her campaign’s volunteers told her at the end of voting Tuesday that approximately 600 ballots were cast at Branch’s Baptist Church. The unofficial count posted to the city’s election website shows 178 votes counted from the precinct.
She also questioned whether Regie Ford, a third candidate in the race, won 433 votes, or 57%, at the Boushall Middle School precinct. Ford trailed significantly behind Wentz and Trammell in every other precinct, making about 10% or less at all the other locations.
Neither Ford nor Trammell responded to interview requests Wednesday.
“They may have told someone else, but they didn’t tell me,” Nachman said of the alleged irregularities. “I don’t know if there’s any merit to these concerns.”
Nachman said any potential issues could be resolved this week.
There’s at least one other closely contested race. In the 3rd District, City Council candidate Ann-Frances Lambert leads Elaine Summerfield by about 200 votes. Willie Hilliard trails with 27% of votes cast.
The results of the remaining races are clearer.
In the 1st District, Councilman Andreas Addison bested Michael Dickinson and Mike Gray with a roughly 1,500-vote lead, 48% of the total cast. Gray and Dickinson had both conceded by Wednesday afternoon.
5th District Councilwoman Stephanie Lynch also appears poised to win re-election with 58% of the vote in her district, leading her closest challenger, Jer’Mykeal McCoy, by 4,200 votes. McCoy also conceded the race to the incumbent Wednesday.
In the 6th and 7th Districts, incumbents Ellen Robertson and Cynthia Newbille also appear to be on track for re-election, leading their opponents with more than 60% of votes in their respective districts.
Kristen Larson, the 4th District councilwoman, and Michael Jones, who represents the 9th District, both ran unopposed.
Nachman said officials will certify the results of the election by next Tuesday.
(804) 649-6178