With most Richmond City Council incumbents poised to win, two races remain hotly contested

Jim Nachman, the chairman of the city’s electoral board, said the election office was still confirming the unofficial preliminary results, which could change. He said he was not informed about the specific complaints from the Wentz campaign, but that officials would investigate if they bring it to his attention.

Wentz specifically questioned the vote count at one of the precincts, saying her campaign’s volunteers told her at the end of voting Tuesday that approximately 600 ballots were cast at Branch’s Baptist Church. The unofficial count posted to the city’s election website shows 178 votes counted from the precinct.

She also questioned whether Regie Ford, a third candidate in the race, won 433 votes, or 57%, at the Boushall Middle School precinct. Ford trailed significantly behind Wentz and Trammell in every other precinct, making about 10% or less at all the other locations.

Neither Ford nor Trammell responded to interview requests Wednesday.

“They may have told someone else, but they didn’t tell me,” Nachman said of the alleged irregularities. “I don’t know if there’s any merit to these concerns.”

Nachman said any potential issues could be resolved this week.