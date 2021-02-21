With overdoses and homelessness on the rise, Richmond nonprofit opens eighth transitional recovery home in the region

But Rook and officials from RBHA said in interviews that the pandemic has strained their ability to meet the need in the community.

“Work is drying up, housing is limited and recovery meetings are hard to get to,” Rook said of how the pandemic is impacting their ability to serve clients. “It’s hard to build a community ... when all of this is going on. ... It’s continuing to be a struggle.”

REAL LIFE recently opened its new recovery homes with the support of private donations and grants from the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Development Services, in partnership with the recovery residences association.

Those entering REAL LIFE’s housing program can move in without paying any upfront charges or fees, Scarbrough said. After two or more weeks, once a client has been able to get back on their feet, it costs $540 each month. She has no immediate plans to open additional recovery homes.

Legislation recently approved by both chambers of the Virginia General Assembly would create a new state authority to manage money from settlements of state lawsuits against opioid drug makers. The authority could direct funding to organizations like REAL LIFE, but Scarbrough and other operators worry that most of the funds will be guided to government agencies.