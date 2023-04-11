B COPY:

Construction on the new building will consolidate Hanover’s John M. Gandy and Henry Clay elementary schools. But some county residents are accusing the school board of allowing political squabbling to eliminate a cherished part of the area’s black history.

The school was named to honor Gandy, a child of former slaves, who became the third president of Virginia State University.

Supporters for keeping the Gandy name said that a 2018 agreement already stipulated that the school keep the same name, and it did not violate a provision of would be called John M. Gandy Elementary School, and that a policy of preventing the naming of new schools after individuals who were deceased did not apply because the new building is replacing an already existing school.

But during a March 14 school board meeting, the board signed off on approving the appointment of the 2023 Elementary School Naming Committee. But while the seven-member was asked to gather public feedback on what the name of the new facility should be, several community members argued that the school should retain the name, John M. Gandy Elementary School.

Addressing the 2018 agreement, Hanover County school board chair John Axselle III pointed out in March that no formal vote had been taken at the time and that several of those involved in crafting the agreement were no longer on the board.