Next few evenings could be good for space station spotting

Here are our next bright International Space Station passes — if clouds don’t interfere. Wednesday: 8:10-8:15 p.m., over the south-southeast horizon. Thursday: 9:00-9:04 p.m., over the northwest-north. Friday: 8:13-8:20 p.m., high from southwest to northeast.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
