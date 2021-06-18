Next tropical system will bring rain to the Southeast

Tropical storm warnings are posted from Intracoastal City, La., to the Alabama-Florida border ahead of what’s expected to be Claudette. The system will soak parts of the Southeast as it comes ashore on Saturday. Some remnant rain could reach Virginia on Monday.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today