NFC playoffs: L.A. Rams at Green Bay

The skinny: Forecasts call for temperatures to be in the high 20s Saturday night in Green Bay. If the Rams expect to pull off a second straight upset on the road, they’ll need to keep Aaron Rodgers and the well-rested Packers in the low 20s. If Rodgers (the likely MVP after his 48 TD-to-5 INT season) and Davante Adams (18 TD catches) put up 30-plus, L.A. won’t be able to keep up with the No. 1 seed. Jared Goff has made a quick recovery from his fractured thumb and will start at quarterback. He’s not 100%, but Sean McVay will play to his team’s strengths and devise a game plan to chew clock and keep Rodgers on the sidelines. The main reason why I see this being a close game: Two things that always travel in the playoffs are defense and good coaching. And the Rams specialize in both those areas. McVay is 37-0 when leading at halftime. The Rams’ No. 1-ranked defense dominated Russell Wilson and Seattle last week with a pick-6 and five sacks. Aaron Donald is a little banged-up, but he’s going to play. The key matchup will be Jalen Ramsey vs. Adams. Ramsey and the Rams’ secondary should limit the big plays and keep this close. The pick: Green Bay 24-20