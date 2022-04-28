NFL draft: Jacksonville picks Georgia's Walker No. 1 overall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Placing more emphasis on pro potential than college production, the Jacksonville Jaguars chose Georgia pass rusher Travon Walker with the top pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night.

The Jaguars took the 6-foot-5, 272-pound “athletic freak” over Michigan star Aidan Hutchinson, who set a school record with 14 sacks in 2021 and finished second in Heisman Trophy voting.

General manager Trent Baalke had been leaning toward Walker for months and insisted new coach Doug Pederson was totally in agreement on selecting the former Bulldogs defender at No. 1. Critics argued that Hutchinson was the more polished product and pointed to Walker’s limited college numbers. He had 9½ sacks in three years in Athens, Ga., including six during last season’s national championship run.

But Baalke and Pederson see a more versatile player in Walker, who logged snaps at defensive end, defensive tackle and outside linebacker in Georgia’s vaunted defense last fall. His highlights include more than sacks; he stops the run, tackles speedy receivers in the open field and tips passes that lead to interceptions.

Jacksonville is the fourth NFL franchise with back-to-back No. 1 picks and is hoping to become the first to nail both selections. Tampa Bay (1976-77, 1986-87), Cincinnati (1994-95) and Cleveland (1999-2000, 2017-18) all failed to find success both times.

The Jaguars believe quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the slam-dunk top choice a year ago, is on the verge of becoming a star and just needs more help around him.

The rest of the top 10:

2. Lions — Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson: The sack-master’s consistency and relentlessness helped the Wolverines advance to their first College Football Playoff.

The 6-foot-6, 265-pound edge rusher, whose father Chris was a star player at Michigan in the 1990s, was the Heisman Trophy runner-up last season.

3. Texans — LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr.: The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Stingley, a cornerback who excels in man coverage, was an All-American as a freshman, but injuries, including to his foot in 2021, led to lesser numbers last season.

Still, the grandson of former Patriots receiver Darryl Stingley, who was paralyzed in a 1978 preseason game, has been a coveted cornerback throughout this draft process.

4: Jets — Cincinnati’s Ahmad Gardner: Gardner is bringing the Sauce to the Big Apple.

The Cincinnati cornerback, nicknamed “Sauce”, was a major reason the Bearcats broke through into the College Football Playoff last season. He wore a brash bejeweled necklace proclaiming his nickname, and even an accessorized chain with a bejeweled sauce bottle.

Gardner did not allow a TD reception in his three-year college career.

5. Giants — Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux: The Ducks’ linebacker is set to be bolstering the pass rush for the New York Giants after being chosen fifth overall.

Thibodeaux’s burst off the ball is spectacular. The 6-foot-5, 258-pound mainstay of the Ducks regressed a bit since a terrific freshman season, and dealt with injuries.

6. Panthers — N.C. State’s Ikem Ekwonu: Carolina is in dire need of a quarterback, but with the sixth pick instead went with the player who is considered the premier blocker in this draft.

Ekwonu was the first offensive player chosen. It’s the first draft since 1991 that no player on offense went in the top five.

Using long arms and mobility at 6-foot-4, 310 pounds, Ekwonu has been a team leader for the Wolfpack. He should start immediately at tackle for the Panthers — and whomever is their starting QB.

7. Giants — Alabama’s Evan Neal: Neal is a mammoth 6-foot-7, 335-pounder who has played both tackle positions at Alabama.. He’s likely to fit right in with a line that has been a weakness in New York for years.

Neal improved throughout his stay with the Crimson Tide, and his explosion off the snap is exemplary. He started 40 games and missed only one in his three-year career, which ended as an All-American.

8. Falcons — Southern California’s Drake London: The Trojans’ London, who is built like a basketball player at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, joins pass-catching tight end Kyle Pitts, Atlanta’s first choice of 2021, in offering versatility and a wide catch radius.

Not considered a deep threat, he could wind up often in the slot. London had his ’21 season shortened by a right ankle fracture.

9. Seahawks — Mississippi’s Charles Cross: Seattle addressed issues on its offensive line by taking Cross at No. 9.

With good size and length at 6-foot-5, 310, Cross is considered by some scouts the best pass blocker in this draft. The Seahawks like to emphasize the run and probably will need to with quarterback Russell Wilson now in Denver, but Cross is a quick learner.

10. Jets — Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson: New York used the 10th spot to add to its receiving group with Wilson. His skills on sideline passes, plus breakaway speed and an ability to find the end zone all should help a young offense.

Wilson caught 23 touchdown passes in 33 games with 19 starts.

Also: 11. New Orleans, Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State; 12. Detroit, Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama; 13. Philadelphia, Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia; 14. Baltimore, Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame; 15. Houston, Kenyon Green, OL, Texas A&M; 16. Washington, Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State; 17. L.A. Chargers, Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College; 18. Tennessee, Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas; 19. New Orleans, Trevor Penning, OL, Northern Iowa; 20. Pittsburgh, Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh