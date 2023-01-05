NFL notes: Bills-Bengals game unlikely to be resumed

The NFL will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field, two people familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Both people spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the league is still figuring out how to determine playoff seedings and scheduling. ESPN reported the league will make an official decision on the Bills-Bengals game and how AFC playoffs seeding will work on Friday.

Hamlin has shown what physicians treating him are calling “remarkable improvement over the past 24 hours,” the team announced Thursday, three days after the 24-year-old had to be resuscitated on the field.

The Bills-Bengals game had major playoff implications.

Buffalo (12-3) entered Monday night needing a win to maintain the AFC’s No. 1 seed. Kansas City (13-3) now holds that spot. The Bengals (11-4) had a chance to earn that top seed with two more wins and a loss by the Chiefs.

The league is considering various scenarios. Seedings could be determined by winning percentage. In that case, the Chiefs would stay in the top spot with a win over Las Vegas on Saturday.

Adding an eighth playoff team to the field in both conferences and giving the top two teams a first-round bye is perhaps the most intriguing among the many possibilities.

Pittsburgh (8-8) is among the teams that would be impacted by an additional playoff team. The Steelers must win Sunday and get some help. Adding an eighth playoff team would give Pittsburgh a little more wiggle room.

“That works for us,” Steelers inside linebacker Myles Jack said. “That would be good. To get another chance to get up in there so it increases our odds. I’m all for it. That’s up to them. That’d be pretty cool.”

Bengals WR Higgins ‘in a good place’

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati receiver Tee Higgins said he’s “in a good place right now” after hearing from Damar Hamlin‘s mother about his improvement.

“Obviously it’s been hard, just because you know I had something to do with the play,” Higgins said in his first public comments since Hamlin was injured. But “everyone has been making me feel whole again. I talked to his mom and everything is OK, he’s doing good, so I’m in a good place right now.”

Higgins said Hamlin’s mother told him “she’s thinking of me and praying for me.

“And suddenly she’s telling me that he’s OK. And just all the positive stuff,” the third-year wideout said. “I mean it feels good just knowing that he’s OK ... and it makes me feel better inside.”

Higgins said it took him a beat or two after the play on Monday to notice something was wrong. Replays showed Hamlin stand up after tackling Higgins and then fall straight backward.

“Me being a football player, I’m thinking he just flopped,” Higgins said. “I saw the fall. I looked again, and I see what happened, and I just turned my head and tried not to think about it. So I knew it was something crazy and something tragic.”

Higgins said it was an emotional release to get back to practice on Wednesday and Thursday. The Bengals host Baltimore on Sunday.

“It’s hard to forget about, but at the end of the day we are professional football players,” he said. “We do have a job to do, and you just have to shift your focus and focus on the Ravens.”

Harbaugh sees a return to Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh said he expects to coach Michigan next season following reports of his interest in returning to the NFL.

“I am aware of the rumors and speculation over the past few days,” Harbaugh, 59, said in a statement. “College and NFL teams have great interest in all our personnel, from players to coaches to staff, and I truly believe that is a testament to the strength of our University of Michigan football program.”

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper reportedly talked with Harbaugh about the team’s head coaching position. Harbaugh, who coached San Francisco from 2011 to 2014, also has been mentioned as a candidate to coach in Denver and Indianapolis, one of four teams he played quarterback for in the league from 1987 to 2000.

Commanders shut down Gibson for finale

ASHBURN — Washington running back Antonio Gibson was placed on injured reserve and won’t play in Sunday’s season-ending game against Dallas.

Gibson sat out last Sunday’s loss to Cleveland with foot and knee injuries. He ends his third season with the Commanders with 546 rushing yards (3.7 ypc) and 46 catches for 353 yards. He scored five touchdowns.

The running back Gibson ceded a lot of work to this season, Brian Robinson, did not practice Thursday for the second consecutive day because of a knee issue. If Robinson can’t go against the Cowboys, Jonathan Williams likely would draw the start.

Washington also elevated Jaret Patterson from the practice squad.