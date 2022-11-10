NFL notes: Bills QB Allen misses another practice

Bills QB Allen misses another practice

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen missed his second straight practice on Thursday because of a sprained throwing elbow, further clouding the Buffalo Bills quarterback’s chances of playing against NFC North-leading Minnesota this weekend.

Allen was hurt in the final minutes of a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets last Sunday. He was spotted wearing a brace on his right arm after missing practice on Wednesday.

Bills coach Sean McDermott is scheduled to provide an update on Friday, when the Bills (6-2) are required to release their final injury report.

The injury is similar to the one that caused Allen to miss four games during his rookie season in 2018, the last time he has missed a start. If he can’t go, 10-year journeyman backup Case Keenum would fill in for the Bills, whose lead atop the AFC is down to a half-game.

Raiders put Waller, Renfrow on IR

HENDERSON, Nev. — Las Vegas placed tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow on injured reserve, leaving Derek Carr and the struggling offense without two of their biggest playmakers.

Waller has missed the past three games with a hamstring injury, and Renfrow has been dealing with rib and hamstring injuries. Each will sit out at least the next four games.

Waller has struggled to stay healthy all season and he has just 16 catches for 175 yards and a touchdown. He had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2020. Renfrow has seen a similar decline this season with 21 receptions for 192 yards and no TDs. Last season, he caught 103 passes for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns.

Also, linebacker Blake Martinez announced he was retiring after seven seasons. He was in his first year in Las Vegas and had 20 tackles. Martinez had 706 tackles during his career that included stints with Green Bay and the New York Giants.

49ers: Cornerback Jason Verrett‘s attempted return from a knee injury was derailed when he tore his Achilles in Wednesday’s practice in the latest setback in a career full of significant injuries. Verrett was poised to make his season debut this week in a comeback from a torn ACL in his right knee that had sidelined him since Week 1 of the 2021 season.

Verrett has been one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL when healthy but the problem has been that has been very rare. Since being drafted in the first round by the Chargers in 2014, Verrett has been able to play more than six games in a season just twice in his career.

His injury history is extensive, from a torn labrum that cost him eight games as a rookie in 2014, back-to-back knee injuries that limited him to five games combined in 2016-17, a torn Achilles tendon on the first day of training camp in 2018, an ankle injury that limited him to one game in 2019 and the season-ending knee injury that sidelined him in the 2021 opener.

Browns: Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward will play at Miami after missing Cleveland’s past three games with a concussion sustained on Oct. 9. Ward, in the first year of a five-year, $100.5 million contract, said he’s fully recovered from his third concussion, which happened when he banged his head on the turf while assisting on a tackle in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers.