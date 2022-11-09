NFL notes: Bills QB Josh Allen misses practice, listed day to day

Bills QB Allen misses practice, is day to day

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen missed practice Wednesday due to an injury to his throwing elbow, but the star quarterback could play against NFC North-leading Minnesota this weekend.

Coach Sean McDermott wouldn’t reveal the severity of the injury and stuck mostly to an opening statement in which he referred to Allen as being day to day. The coach then anticipated the next question by saying: “Is he going to play? We’ll see.”

The injury to Allen’s right elbow is similar to the one that forced him to miss four games during his rookie season in 2018, the last time he missed a start. While Allen is lobbying to play through the injury, the AFC-leading Bills (6-2) might decide to rest the NFL’s third-leading passer for a week or two in order to have him healthy for the stretch run.

If Allen can’t play, the Bills would turn the NFL’s top-ranked offense to backup Case Keenum. Keenum was acquired in an offseason trade with Cleveland and has a 29-35 career record, with just two starts in his previous two seasons.

Allen was hurt while failing in his attempt to march the Bills into field goal position on their final drive of a 20-17 loss at the New York Jets. Facing second-and-2, Allen dropped back and was in the process of throwing the ball when his arm was wrenched down and to the side by defensive lineman Bryce Huff, who also knocked the ball loose for a 19-yard loss.

The uncertainty with Allen comes with the Bills preparing to host a surging Vikings team that has won six straight and sits second in the NFC with a 7-1 record.

Rams QB Stafford in concussion protocol

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. — Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol, and coach Sean McVay is uncertain whether the Super Bowl winner will be ready to play Sunday against Arizona.

Stafford entered the protocol Tuesday afternoon after consultation with the Rams’ medical staff. The Rams believe Stafford’s condition resulted from Sunday’s 16-13 loss at Tampa Bay. If Stafford can’t play, John Wolford, a Rams backup since 2019, is likely to start.

Stafford has missed only eight games the past 12 seasons, and all eight occurred in 2019 with Detroit because of a midseason back injury.

Stafford has started all of his first 29 games with the Rams. He has passed for 1,928 yards and eight TDs with eight interceptions this season while completing a career-high 68.4% of his throws.

Walker, Panthers seek bounce-back outing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — P.J. Walker‘s previous outing couldn’t have gone much worse.

The Panthers quarterback was 3 of 10 passing for 9 yards with two interceptions and got benched with Carolina trailing 35-0 at halftime to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Yet, despite Walker’s 0.0 QB rating — and with backups Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold ready to go — Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks is sticking with Walker on Thursday night against first-place Atlanta (4-5).

A short week played into that decision, but Wilks said it’s also a reflection of how well Walker played in Carolina’s 37-34 overtime loss to the Falcons on Oct. 30 in Atlanta. He threw for 317 yards, including a 62-yard desperation touchdown pass with 12 seconds left that tied the game at 34.

That play could have led to a victory had D.J. Moore and Stephen Sullivan not been penalized 15 yards for removing their helmets as part of an end zone celebration and kicker Eddy Pineiro not shanked the ensuing go-ahead 48-yard extra point.

The Falcons will look to bounce back from a tough 20-17 loss last week to the Los Angeles Chargers — one that allowed Tampa Bay move into a tie for first place in the wide-open NFC South after they battled back to beat the Los Angeles Rams.

“It’ll be a huge opportunity for us Thursday night,” Falcons coach Arthur Smith said. “As bad as that felt [on Sunday], you always got to flip the page even quicker.”

Commanders: The attorney general for the District of Columbia said he is holding a news conference about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, the latest off-field development for the franchise that is the subject of multiple ongoing investigations.

The office of D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine said he will make a major announcement related to the team. No details were provided.

Racine’s office launched an investigation into the team around the time the U.S. House Committee for Oversight and Reform referred its case, which began with workplace culture issues, to the Federal Trade Commission for potential financial improprieties.

The team is being investigated on several fronts, including by the attorneys general of D.C. and Virginia, Congress and the league. An NFL spokesman last week said a former U.S. Attorney’s review on behalf of the league is ongoing and there is no timetable for when it will be completed.

Owners Dan and Tanya Snyder announced last week they hired Bank of America Securities to look into selling part or all of the team. A team spokesperson said the Snyders were “exploring all options” in regards to the organization that Forbes values at $5.6 billion.

Cowboys: Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott said his sprained knee has improved and he plans to return to action Sunday against Green Bay. Elliott participated in practice Wednesday, albeit on a limited basis, for the first time since suffering the injury in a 24-6 victory against Detroit on Oct. 23. He sat out against Chicago on Oct. 30, giving him two weeks, including last week’s bye, to rest the knee.

Steelers: Pittsburgh signed kicker Matthew Wright with starter Chris Boswell dealing with a nagging groin injury suffered Oct 30 against Philadelphia. Boswell did not practice on Wednesday, putting his status for Sunday’s game against New Orleans (3-6) in doubt. Wright spent two weeks with Kansas City earlier this season while filling in for injured Harrison Butker. Wright is 8 for 8 on extra points and 3 for 4 on field goals this season.