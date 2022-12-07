NFL notes: Bills star linebacker Miller out for year with knee injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills’ hopes of having Von Miller back in time for the playoffs were dashed after exploratory surgery revealed the injury to the top pass rusher’s right knee was worse than previously anticipated.

Miller’s season is over, the Bills announced Wednesday, a day after he had surgery in Texas to repair what general manager Brandon Beane described as being “a mostly to fully torn” anterior cruciate ligament.

Miller has been out since being hurt in the first half of a 28-25 win over Detroit on Thanksgiving. He was injured while he was pushing his way through the right side of the Lions’ line when his knee bent awkwardly at the same time center Frank Ragnow stepped on Miller’s right ankle.

The news is a major setback for the AFC-leading Bills (9-3), who placed Miller on injured reserve last week with the expectation he would be able to return in a month after initial tests showed no damage to the player’s ACL.

Miller, 33, is the NFL’s active leader in sacks with 123½ and he leads the Bills with eight sacks this season.

New Rams QB Mayfield could play vs. Raiders

LOS ANGELES — Coach Sean McVay says Baker Mayfield probably will be active for the Los Angeles Rams’ game against the Raiders on Thursday night, just two days after the Rams claimed the former No. 1 draft pick off waivers from Carolina.

McVay wouldn’t rule out the possibility of Mayfield playing against Las Vegas, but the Rams coach indicated it likely would happen only if John Wolford‘s persistent neck injury forces struggling Los Angeles to try an admittedly desperate solution to its quarterback woes.

“I mean, it would be unprecedented from my experiences, because of everything that a quarterback is asked to do, to bring him in in such a short period of time and have him go out there,” McVay said. “But I do think that he’d be capable of it if we asked.”

The defending champion Rams (3-9) are on a six-game losing streak. Wolford wasn’t terribly sharp in the Rams’ loss to Seattle last weekend, and third-stringer Bryce Perkins (UVa) was ineffective as a passer two weeks ago in Los Angeles’ loss at Kansas City.

The Raiders (5-7) have won three straight. Josh Jacobs has rushed for 482 yards and three TDs, averaging 5.81 yards per attempt during Las Vegas’ run.

49ers’ Garoppolo unlikely to return for playoffs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — San Francisco is not counting on getting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo back for a possible playoff run even after getting the favorable news that he wouldn’t require surgery on his broken left foot.

“There’s that way outside chance late in the playoffs or something like that,” coach Kyle Shanahan said. “But it’s just an outside chance. I’m not really real optimistic about that. But they didn’t rule it out.”

Garoppolo broke his foot in the first quarter on Sunday against Miami and the original fear was that he had a Lisfranc injury that would require surgery and could sideline him for several months.

Additional tests ruled that out and revealed no ligament damage, making the timeline for Garoppolo to heal about seven to eight weeks. While that would have him healed by the second or third weekend of the playoffs, Shanahan said it would take longer until he was ready to play quarterback again.

The first-place Niners (8-4) are forging ahead with seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy at quarterback. Purdy fared well in his first extensive action in relief of Garoppolo on Sunday, throwing two TD passes, and has impressed the team since arriving as the last pick in the draft in the offseason.

Panthers’ Anderson says he had ‘minor stroke’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina defensive end Henry Anderson said he’s hopeful he can return to action on Sunday against Seattle after suffering what he called “a minor stroke” in October because of a blood clot in his brain.

Anderson, 31 and in his eighth season, said he felt numbness in his legs and his speech became slurred on Oct. 22, the day before the Panthers were to host Tampa Bay. His wife took him to a hospital, where he remained for several days receiving treatment.

The Panthers placed Anderson on the non-football illness list the following week, but the team never provided an explanation.

Anderson has since met with specialists and had numerous blood tests to make sure he doesn’t have any lingering issues. He has been cleared to resume playing football. Carolina designated Anderson to return from the non-football injury list on Wednesday and interim coach Steve Wilks said he hopes Anderson will get back on the field Sunday.

Bengals: Running back Joe Mixon cleared concussion protocol and was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Mixon has missed the past two games after being injured against Pittsburgh. Mixon hs run for 605 y ards and scored eight touchdowns in 10 games this eason.

Browns: Cleveland signed veteran linebacker Reggie Ragland from Las Vegas’ practice squad, a move necessitated by losing Sione Takitaki for the season with a knee injury last weekend. Takitaki is the third Browns starting middle linebacker to suffer a season-ending injury, following Anthony Walker Jr. and Jacob Phillips. Ragland gives the Browns needed interior size and experience. A second-round pick out of Alabama by Buffalo in 2016, Ragland has made 47 starts and played in 75 NFL games.

Texans: Houston will return to Davis Mills at quarterback against Dallas on Sunday, two weeks after he was benched for Kyle Allen. The switch comes after Allen was picked off on Houston’s first play of the game against Cleveland last weekend, had a fumble returned for a touchdown and an interception brought back for another score as Houston (1-10-1) dropped its seventh straight game. Mills led the NFL with 11 interceptions before he was benched. The Texans have the league’s worst passing offense, averaging 279.3 yards a game.

Vikings: Minnesota placed cornerback Akayleb Evans on injured reserve after his most recent concussion, meaning the rookie must sit out at least the next four games. The roster move was made to make room for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, who was designated for return from injured reserve following a four-game absence because of an ankle injury. Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (Virginia Tech) also remained in the concussion protocol. He has missed the past two games.