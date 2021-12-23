NFL notes: Browns' C Tretter, Saints QBs test positive for COVID-19

Both New Orleans quarterbacks — Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian — Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook and Cleveland center JC Tretter, the NFL Players Association president, were among players who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Hill and Siemian were among nine players for New Orleans placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The others include such key players as safety Malcolm Jenkins and tackle Jordan Mills, who is expected to start Monday night against Miami.

The situation left Ian Book, a rookie out of Notre Dame who has been inactive for all 14 games, as the Saints’ only quarterback under contract. It appears Book is in line for his maiden NFL regular-season appearance. Running back Alvin Kamara has been the Saints’ emergency quarterback for several seasons and conceivably could take direct snaps as a wildcat threat.