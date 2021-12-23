NFL notes: Browns' C Tretter, Saints QBs test positive for COVID-19

Both New Orleans quarterbacks — Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian — Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook and Cleveland center JC Tretter, the NFL Players Association president, were among players who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.
Hill and Siemian were among nine players for New Orleans placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The others include such key players as safety Malcolm Jenkins and tackle Jordan Mills, who is expected to start Monday night against Miami.
The situation left Ian Book, a rookie out of Notre Dame who has been inactive for all 14 games, as the Saints’ only quarterback under contract. It appears Book is in line for his maiden NFL regular-season appearance. Running back Alvin Kamara has been the Saints’ emergency quarterback for several seasons and conceivably could take direct snaps as a wildcat threat.
The latest COVID-19 hit to the Saints came as New Orleans awaits the return of coach Sean Payton, who did not travel to Tampa Bay for the Saints’ victory has worked from home since testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen has been serving as acting head coach.
Also:
Minnesota will play this week without Cook, who has topped 1,000 rushing yards for the third straight season. Cook has been following protocols for unvaccinated players. Alexander Mattison
- , who missed the previous game with COVID-19, has returned and will start Sunday.
- Tampa Bay, already struck by injuries as well as the coronavirus, put wide receiver
Jaelon Darden and defensive lineman Rakeem Nuñez-Roches on the COVID-19 list. The Buccaneers also placed linebacker Lavonte David and running back Leonard Fournette on injured reserv
- e.
Houston placed six more players on the list, bringing its total to 22. Four starters — LT Tytus Howard, C Justin Britt, DT Roy Lopez and safety Eric Murray
- — were among them.
Philadelphia placed DE Ryan Kerrigan on the list and elevated DE Cameron Malveaux from the practice squad to the active roster for the Giants game as a COVID-19 replacemen
- t.
Kansas City did not have any additional COVID-19 positives on Thursday but Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones returned to practice after a positive test caused him to miss last week’s game. The Chiefs still have 10 players on the list, including tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Tyreek Hill
- .
Receiver Brown returns for Titans
The banged-up Tennessee Titans got their leading receiver back when A.J. Brown was activated before Thursday night’s game against San Francisco.
The Titans (9-5) also were thinner on the offensive line without Kendall Lamm, who was expected to replace left tackle Taylor Lewan in the starting lineup. Lamm is on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Lewan’s back is keeping him out, while left guard Rodger Saffold was put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday.
Brown is the Titans’ leading receiver with 46 catches for 615 yards with three touchdowns despite having missed four games, the last three on injured reserve. He hurt his chest when hit in a loss to Houston on Nov. 21.
The Titans also had receiver Julio Jones available against the 49ers (8-6). Thursday night was the first time Tennessee has had both Brown and Jones available since Nov. 7.
Rams’ Akers eyeing speedy return
LOS ANGELES — Running back Cam Akers was cleared to practice with the Los Angeles Rams, taking one of the final steps in his rapid comeback from a torn Achilles tendon.
Coach Sean McVay won’t predict when Akers will play, but he expects the second-year pro to be added to the roster within the window while Los Angeles makes its playoff push.
Akers was the Rams’ leading rusher as a rookie last season, but he tore his Achilles tendon shortly before the start of training camp in July. The team initially expected the second-year pro to miss the entire year.