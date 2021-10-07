NFL notes: Browns QB Mayfield has torn labrum in nonthrowing shoulder

BEREA, Ohio — For now, Baker Mayfield‘s going to play through the pain — and maybe some painful-looking passes.
Cleveland’s quarterback has a partially torn labrum in his left, nonthrowing shoulder that does not require surgery at this time, a source told The Associated Press on Thursday.
Mayfield, who had his shoulder pop out while he attempted to make a tackle last month against Houston, will continue to play as long as the injury doesn’t worsen.
Veteran Case Keenum is Mayfield’s backup.
Mayfield and the Browns (3-1) had been downplaying his injury. But an awful performance — 15 of 33 with several head-scratching incompletions — at Minnesota last week led to speculation that’s he’s more seriously injured. On Wednesday, Mayfield acknowledged he’s wearing a shoulder harness and his comment that “it shouldn’t” be impacting his throws essentially confirmed that the injury is altering how he plays.
Carson out vs. Rams
SEATTLE —Seattle played without starting running back Chris Carson in Thursday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams because of a neck issue.
Carson did not practice all week and was declared inactive about 90 minutes before kickoff of the NFC West showdown. Seattle coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that the neck issue is something Carson has dealt with in the past, but it flared up after last Sunday’s game against San Francisco.
Alex Collins started at running back in Carson’s absence.
Falcons’ Ridley
won’t play vs. Jets
ATLANTA — Leading Falcons receiver Calvin Ridley will not play in Sunday’s game against the New York Jets in London for personal reasons.
The Falcons will be limited at the position as Russell Gage will miss another game with an ankle injury. The sudden depth problem at wide receiver could create more opportunities for running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who had three touchdown catches against Washington.
Ridley leads Atlanta with 27 catches for 255 yards and one TD. He had a breakout season in 2020 with 90 catches for 1,374 yards.
McCaffrey: Thursday game led to injury
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Add Christian McCaffrey to a growing list of NFL players who don’t like Thursday night games.
Carolina’s All-Pro running back said he “definitely” feels like playing on a short week against Houston on Sept. 23 contributed to his strained hamstring, which kept him out of last week’s loss to Dallas.
McCaffrey has been limited this week in practice, but feels as if he might be able to play Sunday when the Panthers (3-1) host Philadelphia (1-3).
“I don’t prefer Thursday night games,” McCaffrey said Thursday. “You go through a lot in a football game and then you really get two days to recover — and one of those days is a travel day. So you get two days to recover, you hop on a plane, you’re in a hotel and then go out and play in a football game. It’s tough.”
Broncos: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s chances of playing at Pittsburgh this weekend improved dramatically Thursday when he returned to practice four days after suffering a concussion against Baltimore. Bridgewater was listed as limited on the injury report and remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Drew Lock, who lost his starting job to Bridgewater in training camp and was ineffective against the Ravens, would get the start if Bridgewater in unable to go.
Packers: Linebacker Jaylon Smith joined Green Bay, one day after being released by Dallas. Smith’s move reunites him with coach Matt LaFleur, who spent the 2014 season as Notre Dame’s quarterbacks coach when Smith was starring for the Fighting Irish. The Packers also announced linebacker Chauncey Rivers suffered a significant knee injury during Wednesday’s practice and was placed on injured reserve.