NFL notes: Browns QB Mayfield has torn labrum in nonthrowing shoulder

McCaffrey has been limited this week in practice, but feels as if he might be able to play Sunday when the Panthers (3-1) host Philadelphia (1-3).

“I don’t prefer Thursday night games,” McCaffrey said Thursday. “You go through a lot in a football game and then you really get two days to recover — and one of those days is a travel day. So you get two days to recover, you hop on a plane, you’re in a hotel and then go out and play in a football game. It’s tough.”

Broncos: Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s chances of playing at Pittsburgh this weekend improved dramatically Thursday when he returned to practice four days after suffering a concussion against Baltimore. Bridgewater was listed as limited on the injury report and remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Drew Lock, who lost his starting job to Bridgewater in training camp and was ineffective against the Ravens, would get the start if Bridgewater in unable to go.

Packers: Linebacker Jaylon Smith joined Green Bay, one day after being released by Dallas. Smith’s move reunites him with coach Matt LaFleur, who spent the 2014 season as Notre Dame’s quarterbacks coach when Smith was starring for the Fighting Irish. The Packers also announced linebacker Chauncey Rivers suffered a significant knee injury during Wednesday’s practice and was placed on injured reserve.