NFL notes: Buccaneers' Brown, two others suspended three games for using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

NEW YORK — Antonio Brown and two other NFL players were suspended for three games by the league for using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.
The Tampa Bay wide receiver and teammate Mike Edwards, a cornerback, were suspended Thursday. Free agent defensive back John Franklin III, if signed by a team, is also ineligible to play in the next three games.
The suspensions come two weeks after a Los Angeles chef told the Tampa Bay Times that Brown obtained a fake vaccination card shortly before the start of training camp in July.
Brown joined Tampa Bay midway through last season after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy and helped the Bucs win the Super Bowl. He has missed the past five games with an ankle injury.
Edwards is a backup safety who has been a key contributor on a defense that’s been riddled by injuries. The third-year pro leads the club with three interceptions, two of which he’s returned for TDs.
Cowboys’ Cooper, Lawrence return
NEW ORLEANS — Dallas receiver Amari Cooper was available to play against New Orleans on Thursday night after being listed as questionable because of his recent positive COVID-19 test.
The Cowboys also activated defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, one of the league’s top pass rushers. He has been out since Week 1 with a foot injury.
Cooper, who has 44 catches for 583 yards and five TDs, missed last week’s game against Las Vegas after testing positive.
The Saints again played without top running back Alvin Kamara and offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk. Kamara (ankle), Ramczyk (knee) had practiced on a limited basis this week and had been listed as questionable. Kamara missed his fourth straight game and Ramczyk his third.
Washington: Cornerback Benjamin St-Juste was placed on injured reserve and will miss at least the next three games. Cornerback Darryl Roberts was activated to take St-Juste’s spot on the roster.