NFL notes: Buccaneers' Brown, two others suspended three games for using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

NEW YORK — Antonio Brown and two other NFL players were suspended for three games by the league for using fake COVID-19 vaccination cards.

The Tampa Bay wide receiver and teammate Mike Edwards, a cornerback, were suspended Thursday. Free agent defensive back John Franklin III, if signed by a team, is also ineligible to play in the next three games.

The suspensions come two weeks after a Los Angeles chef told the Tampa Bay Times that Brown obtained a fake vaccination card shortly before the start of training camp in July.

Brown joined Tampa Bay midway through last season after serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy and helped the Bucs win the Super Bowl. He has missed the past five games with an ankle injury.

Edwards is a backup safety who has been a key contributor on a defense that’s been riddled by injuries. The third-year pro leads the club with three interceptions, two of which he’s returned for TDs.

