NFL notes: Cardinals' Watt looking at season-ending shoulder surgery

Mayfield made it through Wednesday’s practice without any difficulty. After stretching Thursday, Mayfield had two trainers help him slip on his pads and buckle up a harness that helps keep his shoulder from popping out. He threw several passes with plenty of velocity and looked fine while delivering throws on roll-outs during the portion of practice open to reporters.

There’s nothing wrong with Mayfield’s right arm. The concern is his pain tolerance and if he takes another hit to his damaged shoulder.

Saints welcome back RB Ingram

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans acquired Mark Ingram from Houston, bringing back a running back who spent the first eight years of his career with the Saints.

It was not immediately announced what the Texans would receive in exchange for Ingram. New Orleans coach Sean Payton said he expects Ingram to play Sunday against Tampa Bay.

Ingram started seven games for Houston this season, rushing 92 times for 294 yards and a touchdown.