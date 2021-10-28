NFL notes: Cardinals' Watt looking at season-ending shoulder surgery

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt missed his first game of the season Thursday against Green Bay with a shoulder injury that likely will require season-ending surgery.
NFL.com reported that Watt suffered a torn labrum, bicep, rotator cuff and separated shoulder in last week’s game against Houston, his former team. Surgery would sideline the three-time NFL defensive player of the year for three months.
Watt, who signed a two-year, $28 million contract in the offseason, has been a force for the unbeaten Cardinals, who entered Thursday’s game with the No. 4 overall defense and the No. 1 scoring defense.
The Packers were also shorthanded Thursday, playing without their two top receivers, Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, who are on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Mayfield hopes to play against Steelers
BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield practiced for the second straight day, testing his injured shoulder while wearing pads and a new stabilizing harness as he tries to get ready to play against Pittsburgh.
Mayfield sat out last week’s win over Denver with a torn labrum and fracture in his non-throwing shoulder, and backup Case Keenum led the Browns to a 17-14 win.
Mayfield made it through Wednesday’s practice without any difficulty. After stretching Thursday, Mayfield had two trainers help him slip on his pads and buckle up a harness that helps keep his shoulder from popping out. He threw several passes with plenty of velocity and looked fine while delivering throws on roll-outs during the portion of practice open to reporters.
There’s nothing wrong with Mayfield’s right arm. The concern is his pain tolerance and if he takes another hit to his damaged shoulder.
Saints welcome back RB Ingram
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans acquired Mark Ingram from Houston, bringing back a running back who spent the first eight years of his career with the Saints.
It was not immediately announced what the Texans would receive in exchange for Ingram. New Orleans coach Sean Payton said he expects Ingram to play Sunday against Tampa Bay.
Ingram started seven games for Houston this season, rushing 92 times for 294 yards and a touchdown.
Ingram, 31, twice rushed for more than 1,000 yards in a season in New Orleans. He rushed for a career-best 1,124 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2017, the first of two seasons he worked in tandem with Alvin Kamara in the Saints’ backfield.