The Dallas Cowboys released running back Ezekiel Elliott on Wednesday, ending a seven-season run for a two-time rushing champion who never regained the form of his dominant early years.

Elliott will be designated a post-June 1 cut. The move will save Dallas about $11 million under the salary cap this season.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said the decision was mutual to let the 27-year-old Elliott pursue another team in free agency.

While Elliott finished with 12 rushing touchdowns in a second consecutive playoff season for the Cowboys in 2022, his overall production never matched the value of a $90 million, six-year extension he signed to end a preseason-long holdout in 2019.

As the quick start to Elliott’s career fizzled, 2019 fourth-round draft pick Tony Pollard emerged as the best playmaker for quarterback Dak Prescott in the Dallas offense. The Cowboys have placed the $10.1 million franchise tag on Pollard for 2023.

Elliott has 8,262 career yards rushing, third on the Dallas list behind Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith, the NFL’s career leading rusher, and Tony Dorsett. Elliott also was third behind Smith and Dorsett with 68 career touchdowns rushing.

Brissett agreeThe Washington Commanders will sign Jacoby Brissett to be the team’s new backup quarterback.

ESPN reported that Brissett will get $8 million guaranteed on his one-year contract, with incentives that could take the value as high as $10 million.

Brissett had success in college at N.C. State before getting drafted by New England in 2016. Since then he’s bounced aroundbut always seemed to find a way to end up playing in NFL games.

Most recently, Brissett was in Cleveland last year, starting 11 games before Deshaun Watson returned from a league-mandated suspension. The year before, he took over for Tua Tagovailoa after an injury in Miami, and in 2020 he relieved Philip Rivers in Indianapolis.

Brissett will take a back seat to Sam Howell in Washington. The North Carolina alumnus enters training camp as the top quarterback.

Eagles to cut SlayPhiladelphia has informed five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay that he will be released.

The move opens up $17.5 million of salary cap space and pushes about $13 million of Slay’s cap hit to 2024 for a post-June 1 release. Slay, 32, played a key role on defense for the NFC champion Eagles. He was acquired in a trade from Detroit in 2020 and had seven interceptions in three seasons in Philadelphia.

The Eagles also agreed to resign six-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Fletcher Cox to a one-year, $10 million contract.

Panthers add Sanders, HurstCarolina added two significant offensive weapons to help out their incoming rookie quarterback.

The Panthers agreed to terms with former Philadelphia running back Miles Sanders and ex-Cincinnati tight end Hayden Hurst.

The Panthers plan to select a quarterback with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft they acquired from Chicago last week.

Sanders ran for career-highs of 1,126 yards and 11 touchdowns last season, helping the Eagles reach the Super Bowl. Hurst was a first-round draft pick who caught 52 passes for 414 yards and two touchdowns last year for the Bengals.

Lions: Detroit and running back David Montgomery agreed on a three-year, $18 million contract. Montgomery ran for 801 yards and five touchdowns last season in his fourth year with Chicago. He averaged 902 yards per season and 3.9 yards per carry with 26 career TDs. Montgomery’s departure leaves Khalil Herbert, a former Virginia Tech standout, atop the Bears’ running back depth chart.

Saints: New Orleans agreed to a three-year contract with running back Jamaal Williams. Williams ran for 1,066 yards and scored an NFL-leading 17 rushing touchdowns last season for Detroit.

Buccaneers: Tampa Bay agreed on a one-year, $8.5 million contract with quarterback Baker Mayfield. Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick by Cleveland in 2018, joins his third team since last July. He gets an opportunity to compete with Kyle Trask to replace Tom Brady, who retired after three seasons with the Buccaneers. Mayfield was 1-5 as a starter last season in Carolina before he was released. He joined the Los Angeles Rams and went 1-3 in four starts.

Patriots: New England agreed to a three-year, $33 million deal with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Smith-Schuster won a Super Bowl with Kansas City last season after spending his first five seasons in Pittsburgh. He finished with 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns last season with the Chiefs.

Browns: Cleveland agreed to a three-year, $21 million contract with safety Juan Thornhill, a former Virginia standout. Thornhill had three interceptions, a sack and a career-best 71 tackles last year for Super Bowl champion Kansas City. Cleveland also released defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who managed just two sacks in 12 games and was disgruntled at the end of last season.

49ers: San Francisco agreed to a one-year contract with defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell, a former Benedictine standout. Ferrell was mostly a disappointment in four seasons after being the fourth overall pick by the Raiders in 2019. He had 10 sacks in 58 games and struggled to generate any pressure. After starting most of his first two seasons, Ferrell was a reserve the past two years and had his fifth-year option declined last year.

Saints: New Orleans and receiver Michael Thomas agreed to a one-year, incentive-laden contract worth between $10 million and $15 million. Thomas already was under contract, but the Saints were virtually certain to release him if the two-time All-Pro had not agreed to scrap his previous deal. Thomas set an NFL record for catches in a season with 149 in 2019, when he also had 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns receiving. Since then, however, he has played in just 10 games, missing all of 2021 with an ankle injury and playing in just three games last season before a toe injury ended his 2022 campaign.

Dolphins: Miami released veteran cornerback Byron Jones, who missed the entire 2022 season after having surgery on his lower left leg last March. He started 30 games for Miami, which in 2020 made him the highest-paid cornerback in the league at the time after signing him to a five-year, $82.5 million contract. He had two interceptions in two seasons. Last month, Jones tweeted that he can’t “run or jump” because of injuries sustained playing football.

Bills: Safety Jordan Poyer elected to stay put by reaching a two-year agreement to re-sign with Buffalo. Poyer’s return immediately solidifies Buffalo’s secondary, which stood to lose a key leader and contributor who spent much of the previous six seasons forming one of the NFL’s top safety tandems in playing alongside Micah Hyde. Poyer, 31, is a two-time second-team All-Pro, and his 22 interceptions since 2017 rank fifth in the NFL.