NFL notes: DT Casey retires after 10 seasons

Wright joins Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders added another proven veteran to bolster their banged-up linebacker group, agreeing to a one-year contract with former Seattle standout K.J. Wright.

Wright has been one of the most dependable linebackers in the league since being drafted the Seahawks in 2011. His 54 passes defensed are the fourth most of any linebacker over his 10-year career. Wright had 86 tackles, 10 passes defensed and 11 tackles for loss last season when he was the only player to reach double digits in those last two categories.

Wright is the second experienced linebacker with ties to defensive coordinator Gus Bradley that the Raiders have added after losing starter Nicholas Morrow (foot) and backup Javin White (knee) to injuries during the exhibition season. Las Vegas also completed a trade with Carolina for Denzel Perryman and will have both of those players to team with Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski to open the season.