NFL notes: DT Casey retires after 10 seasons

DT Casey retires after 10 seasons
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Defensive tackle Jurrell Casey says his body helped him make the hard decision to retire from the NFL after 10 seasons, the first nine with the Tennessee Titans and the last with Denver.
“The body itself told me what it’s going to be,” Casey said Thursday at a news conference. “And I couldn’t keep going out there and damaging myself and not be there for my family for the long haul. So I made the decision to go ahead and call it quits.”
With the Titans, Casey was a a five-time Pro Bowl pick, six-time defensive captain and a team two-time Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. His 51 sacks rank seventh in team history and are second only to Jevon Kearse‘s 52 sacks since 1999 in the Titans era.
Casey started 140 of 142 career games with 51 sacks, 59 tackles for loss, 19 passes defended, eight forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. He missed only five games with the Titans as the 77th pick overall in the third round of the 2011 draft out of Southern California.
After the Titans traded him to Denver, Casey played three games before a biceps injury ended his season, and the Broncos released him in February.
Wright joins Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders added another proven veteran to bolster their banged-up linebacker group, agreeing to a one-year contract with former Seattle standout K.J. Wright.
Wright has been one of the most dependable linebackers in the league since being drafted the Seahawks in 2011. His 54 passes defensed are the fourth most of any linebacker over his 10-year career. Wright had 86 tackles, 10 passes defensed and 11 tackles for loss last season when he was the only player to reach double digits in those last two categories.
Wright is the second experienced linebacker with ties to defensive coordinator Gus Bradley that the Raiders have added after losing starter Nicholas Morrow (foot) and backup Javin White (knee) to injuries during the exhibition season. Las Vegas also completed a trade with Carolina for Denzel Perryman and will have both of those players to team with Cory Littleton and Nick Kwiatkoski to open the season.
Panthers: Carolina claimed running back Royce Freeman off waivers from Denver, giving the Panthers some veteran experience they lacked behind Christian McCaffrey. Freeman, entering his fourth season, ran for 1,187 yards and had 409 yards receiving with nine touchdowns in three seasons with the Broncos. Freeman started eight games for Denver as a rookie in 2018 and averaged 4.9 yards per carry. To make room for Freeman, Carolina waived running back Trenton Cannon (Virginia State), leaving the team without a clear punt and kick returner.
Falcons: Atlanta signed running back Wayne Gallman, who was cut this week by San Francisco, and released running back Qadree Ollison. Gallman, 26, rushed for a career-best 682 yards and six touchdowns last season for the New York Giants. Gallman will provide veteran depth behind starter Mike Davis.
Vikings: Minnesota switched specialists again right before the regular season, signing former Pittsburgh punter Jordan Berry and releasing Britton Colquitt. The Vikings also signed quarterback Sean Mannion to the practice squad after he was released by Seattle this week. Mannion was the No. 2 quarterback behind Kirk Cousins for Minnesota in each of the past two seasons.
Jaguars: Jacksonville placed receiver Tavon Austin on injured reserve, two days after coach Urban Meyer said he was good to go for the season opener. Austin injured his left quadriceps in practice last Friday and missed the team’s preseason finale at Dallas. Since the 31-year-old journeyman made the 53-man roster before going on IR, he is eligible to return to practice after the first three weeks of the regular season. Jacksonville also signed former UR quarterback Kyle Lauletta to its practice squad.
— The Associated Press