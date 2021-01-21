NFL notes: Eagles set to hire Colts' Sirianni as coach

PHILADELPHIA — Nick Sirianni’s success working with various quarterbacks with different styles will come in handy in his new job.

The Philadelphia Eagles are nearing a deal to hire Sirianni to be their head coach, according to sources.

Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for Indianapolis the past three seasons. Sirianni, 39, previously served as an assistant coach with the Chiefs and Chargers.

The Eagles fired Doug Pederson following a 4-11-1 season, less than three years after he led the team to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title.

Sirianni worked with Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers in Indianapolis and coached Rivers in San Diego and Matt Cassel in Kansas City. Now he’s tasked with figuring out how to get Carson Wentz back to his 2017 form. Wentz finished third in NFL MVP voting that season and helped the Eagles earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He tore two knee ligaments in Week 14 and watched Nick Foles lead the team to victory over New England and earn Super Bowl MVP honors.