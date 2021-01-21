NFL notes: Eagles set to hire Colts' Sirianni as coach

PHILADELPHIA — Nick Sirianni’s success working with various quarterbacks with different styles will come in handy in his new job.
The Philadelphia Eagles are nearing a deal to hire Sirianni to be their head coach, according to sources.
Sirianni was the offensive coordinator for Indianapolis the past three seasons. Sirianni, 39, previously served as an assistant coach with the Chiefs and Chargers.
The Eagles fired Doug Pederson following a 4-11-1 season, less than three years after he led the team to the franchise’s only Super Bowl title.
Sirianni worked with Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett and Philip Rivers in Indianapolis and coached Rivers in San Diego and Matt Cassel in Kansas City. Now he’s tasked with figuring out how to get Carson Wentz back to his 2017 form. Wentz finished third in NFL MVP voting that season and helped the Eagles earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC. He tore two knee ligaments in Week 14 and watched Nick Foles lead the team to victory over New England and earn Super Bowl MVP honors.
Wentz is coming off the worst season of his five-year career and was benched for rookie Jalen Hurts for the final four games in 2020. Wentz’s $128 million, four-year contract kicks in this year.
Jaguars promote Baalke to full-time GM
Jacksonville officially announced Trent Baalke as GM, removing the interim tag from his title.
Baalke served as Jacksonville’s director of pro personnel in 2020. He previously served as San Francisco’s GM for six seasons.
Jacksonville, who already hired Urban Meyer as coach, had one of the league’s most attractive coach/GM openings. The Jaguars have 11 picks in the 2021 draft, including four in the top 45, and are nearly $100 million under the projected salary cap.
The Jaguars also announced Darrell Bevell, who finished the season as Detroit’s interim coach, was hired as the team’s offensive coordinator, and Joe Cullen, Baltimore’s defensive line coach last season, will be the defensive coordinator. Cullen was Richmond’s defensive line coach from 1992 to 1996 and served as the Spiders’ defensive coordinator in 1997-98 and 2000.
Rams hire Morris
to run defense
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams hired Raheem Morris to be their new defensive coordinator.
Morris will be the team’s third defensive coordinator in three seasons. He replaces Brandon Staley, who became the Los Angeles Chargers’ head coach last weekend.
The Rams also hired Joe DeCamillis as their third special teams coordinator in three seasons, with coordinator John Bonamego moving into a role as a senior coaching assistant.
Morris finished last season as Atlanta’s interim head coach.
Morris, 44, spent three seasons as Tampa Bay’s head coach from 2009 to 2011, going 17-31. He then spent three seasons as Washington’s defensive backs coach while McVay was the team’s tight ends coach and offensive coordinator.
Kubiak calls it quits
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak retired after a 36-year career as a player, coach and adviser in the NFL. The decision, widely expected, will force head coach Mike Zimmer to hire a sixth offensive coordinator in six seasons.
Kubiak, who took over the role in 2020, steered Minnesota’s most productive offense in more than a decade. The Vikings ranked fourth in the league in total yards and tied for sixth in offensive touchdowns.
Kubiak, 59, participated in seven Super Bowls as a player or coach, winning four titles. His most recent ring came after the 2015 season as the head coach for Denver.
Jets: New York hired Mike LaFleur to be its offensive coordinator and Jeff Ulbrich to be its defensive coordinator.
LaFleur was San Francisco’s passing coordinator the past three seasons. Ulbrich, a former linebacker, was on Atlanta’s staff and promoted to defensive coordinator under interim head coach Raheem Morris last season.
Colts: Indianapolis promoted quarterbacks coach Marcus Brady to offensive coordinator. Brady replaces Nick Sirianni, who will become Philadelphia’s head coach.
Falcons: Atlanta hired Dave Ragone, who was Chicago’s passing-game coordinator last season, as offensive coordinator and Dean Pees as defensive coordinator. Pees served at Tennessee’s defensive coordinator in 2018-19 before taking last season off.