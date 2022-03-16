NFL notes: Moses agrees to deal with Ravens

Tackle Morgan Moses will be playing football a little closer to his hometown next season.

Moses, a former standout at Meadowbrook High school and the University of Virginia, agreed to a three-year contract Wednesday with the Baltimore Ravens.

Moses played for the New York Jets last year after spending his first seven seasons with Washington. The Ravens played almost all of last season without injured tackle Ronnie Stanley, and tackle Alejandro Villanueva is retiring.

Moses has played in 113 consecutive games, tied for the third-longest streak among active offensive linemen. Last season, he was one of 10 offensive linemen to play more than 1,000 snaps without a holding penalty.

Bills land LB Miller

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It’s Von Miller time in Buffalo.

The two-time NFL defensive player of the year, who is coming off his second Super Bowl title, agreed to a six-year contract with the Bills. Miller is an 11-year veteran who spent his first 10-plus seasons in Denver before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams last season and winning an NFL championship.

At 32, Miller brings a veteran presence to a young group of starting linebackers made up of Tremaine Edmunds (Virginia Tech) and Matt Milano. With Buffalo playing a hybrid style defense, there’s a chance for Miller to provide an outside pass-rushing presence. He has 115½ career sacks, most among active players.

The Bills also announced a one-year agreement to sign tight O.J. Howard, who spent his first five seasons with Tampa Bay.

Raiders to sign C. Jones, deal Ngakoue to Colts

Las Vegas have overhauled its defensive line by agreeing to a three-year deal with former Arizona edge rusher Chandler Jones and trading Yannick Ngakoue to Indianapolis.

The Raiders also cut defensive end Carl Nassib and agreed to a two-year deal with interior lineman Bilal Nichols.

The switch at edge rusher from Jones to Ngakoue was the most consequential move as the new regime sought a better fit for its scheme for the spot across from Maxx Crosby.

Jones, 32, leads the NFL with 107½ sacks since entering the league in 2012 and has seven double-digit sack seasons. He bounced back from an injury-filled 2020 season to get 10½ sacks last season in Arizona.

Ngakoue had 10 sacks in his first season with the Raiders and now will join his fifth team in less than 19 months. The Raiders get back cornerback Rock Ya-Sin in the trade. Ya-Sin was a second-round pick by the Colts in 2019 and started 29 games the past three seasons.

Titans to cut J. Jones

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee will release seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones in a move to clear salary cap space.

Jones, 33, will be designated as a post-June 1 release with the Titans carrying the cap hit until June 1.

The Titans traded for Jones last June in a move that gave Atlanta salary cap space. He started only 11 games, and finished with a career-low 31 catches for 434 yards and one touchdown.

Jones, who turned 33 in February, came to Tennessee having averaged 95.5 yards receiving per game through 135 games, tops in NFL history. Only Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss (15.6) averaged more yards per catch than Jones (15.2) among NFL players with at least 848 receptions.

The Titans also agreed to terms with running back and special teams player Trenton Cannon, a former Virginia State standout.

QB Taylor joins Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants came to terms on a two-year deal with former Virginia Tech quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Taylor, a 32-year-old who played for Houston last season, is expected to back up Daniel Jones. He also has played for the Bills, Ravens, Browns and Chargers.

Taylor completed 60.7% of his passes for the Texans last season with five touchdowns and five interceptions. In 78 career games, he’s thrown for 10,736 yards, 59 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.

Saints to sign S Maye

NEW ORLEANS — Safety Marcus Maye and New Orleans agreed on a three-year contract, addressing a void created when Marcus Williams chose to leave the Saints for Baltimore.

Maye, 29, spent his first five seasons with the Jets.

The 6-foot, 207-pound Maye has six career interceptions, 3½ sacks, four forced fumbles and one recovery. Maye had his best season in 2020, when he was voted the Jets’ MVP by his teammates after he had a team-high 11 passes defensed and his 88 tackles ranked second on the club.

Bucs keep CB Davis

TAMPA, Fla. — Cornerback Carlton Davis is staying with Tampa Bay after agreeing to a three-year, $45 million contract.

The 25-year-old became the second key player to re-sign with the Bucs since Tom Brady ended his 40-day retirement, joining Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, who received a three-year, $39 million deal.

A second-round draft pick out of Auburn in 2018, the 6-foot-1, 206-pound Davis has started 50 of 51 games he played with the Bucs over the past four seasons. He has six career interceptions, three fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.

Bears: Chicago added a disruptive force, signing Cincinnati stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi to a three-year contract. The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Ogunjobi set career highs with seven sacks, 16 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for loss last season.

Falcons: Left tackle Jake Matthews, a durable mainstay on Atlanta’s offensive line for eight seasons, signed a three-year, $55 million extension. Matthews, 30, has started 127 consecutive games, the longest active streak by an offensive lineman in the NFL and the fourth longest for any position.

Cardinals: Arizona signed cornerback Jeff Gladney to a two-year contract and brought back tight end Maxx Williams on a one-year deal.

Gladney, 25, was found not guilty of a felony assault charge last week. The former first-round pick was released by Minnesota in August after he was indicted by a grand jury. He did not play last season. Williams started five games last season and had 16 catches for 193 yards and a touchdown before a knee injury ended his season.