NFL notes: Ravens smacked again with injuries

BALTIMORE — The injury hits keep coming for the Baltimore Ravens.
Running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters each suffered a torn ACL on back-to-back plays in practice Thursday.
Losing Edwards is another major blow to Baltimore’s backfield after the Ravens lost running back J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending knee injury in their final preseason game. and Justice Hill suffered a torn Achilles.
The loss of Peters is a significant blow to the Ravens’ defense. He started 14 games in 2020, his first full season with the Ravens. He had four interceptions, bringing his career total to 31, most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2015.
Veteran running back Devonta Freeman reportedly was signed to Baltimore’s practice squad. He played five games last season for the New York Giants after six seasons with Atlanta. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2015 and 2016.
The Ravens led the NFL in rushing last season, when Dobbins and Edwards combined for 1,528 yards on the ground. Baltimore signed running back Le’Veon Bell to the practice squad this week and signed Trenton Cannon (Virginia State) to the active roster.
It’s possible that Baltimore’s top running back for its opener could be Ty’Son Williams, who never has had a carry in a regular-season game.
Watt lands big deal from Steelers
PITTSBURGH — Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt signed a new five-year contract, ending a summer-long negotiation that had become contentious in the past week. The deal is worth $122.1 million with $80 million fully guaranteed.
Watt earned the new contract by establishing himself as a premier pass rusher the past few seasons. He enters the 2021 season with 49½ career sacks, with 42½ coming the past three seasons. Watt earned first-team All-Pro honors the past two seasons.
He reported to training camp on time and was at practice every day, but he did not participate in team drills until Wednesday afternoon. He is expected to play in Sunday’s season opener in Buffalo, but defensive coordinator Keith Butler said earlier Thursday that Watt’s playing time might be reduced due to his lack of practice time.