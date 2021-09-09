NFL notes: Ravens smacked again with injuries

BALTIMORE — The injury hits keep coming for the Baltimore Ravens.

Running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters each suffered a torn ACL on back-to-back plays in practice Thursday.

Losing Edwards is another major blow to Baltimore’s backfield after the Ravens lost running back J.K. Dobbins to a season-ending knee injury in their final preseason game. and Justice Hill suffered a torn Achilles.

The loss of Peters is a significant blow to the Ravens’ defense. He started 14 games in 2020, his first full season with the Ravens. He had four interceptions, bringing his career total to 31, most in the NFL since he entered the league in 2015.

Veteran running back Devonta Freeman reportedly was signed to Baltimore’s practice squad. He played five games last season for the New York Giants after six seasons with Atlanta. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2015 and 2016.