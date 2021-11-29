NFL notes: Season over for Panthers' RB McCaffrey

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The injury bug has gotten Christian McCaffrey yet again.
The Carolina Panthers’ often-injured running back will miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury, the team announced Monday.
McCaffrey had an MRI that revealed the injury was severe enough to put him on injured reserve. Because of his anticipated recovery time and given that it would be his second time on IR, the news means McCaffrey will miss out on Carolina’s final five regular-season games following its bye week.
McCaffrey missed five games earlier this season with a hamstring injury. He missed 13 games last season with various injuries, including seven with a high ankle sprain.
The 2017 first-round draft pick was injured in the first half of Carolina’s 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins and played only sparingly after that.
It’s the second straight year McCaffrey has ended the season on injured reserve. He played in just three games last season.
Since becoming the NFL’s highest-paid running back with a four-year, $64 million contract after an All-Pro season in 2019, McCaffrey will have missed 23 of 33 games in the last two seasons due to injuries.
McCaffrey had 421 yards on 68 carries and a touchdown the past four weeks after returning from a lingering hamstring issue. He finished the season with 442 yards and a touchdown and 37 catches for 343 yards and a score.
Report: RB Cook has dislocated shoulder
Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook reportedly suffered a dislocated shoulder in Sunday’s loss to San Francisco, according to a report by ESPN.
Cook, who has rushed for 773 yards and four touchdowns this season, was undergoing tests and it was unknown how long he might be out. Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said Cook is “day-to-day.”
Cook was injured after he was tackled by the 49ers’ Kevin Givens in the third quarter Sunday. He writhed on the ground for a few minutes before leaving the field on a cart.
49ers’ Samuel
to miss 1-2 weeks
SAN FRANCSICO — Wide receiver Deebo Samuel will miss the next one to two weeks after suffering groin injury in Sunday’s win over Minnesota.
Samuel, who has 56 catches for 1,006 yards and five touchdowns, will miss Sunday’s game at Seattle and could miss the following week’s game at Cincinnati.
In addition to his receiving responsibilities, Samuel had some rushing opportunities the past two weeks, running for 145 yards on 14 carries with three touchdowns.
The 49ers also said linebacker Fred Warner would miss the next game or two with a hamstring injury.
Browns lose Conklin
CLEVELAND — Browns right tackle Jack Conklin will undergo surgery after suffering a season-ending right knee injury on Sunday night at Baltimore, a crushing blow to a Cleveland offense struggling to score.
Conklin ruptured his patellar tendon while pass blocking in the first quarter of a 16-10 loss to the Ravens, who held the Browns (6-6) to a season-low 40 yards rushing.
Conklin’s injury only complicates matters for Cleveland’s offense, which has scored 17 points or fewer in six of the past seven games. A two-time Pro Bowler, Conklin was only activated from injured reserve Saturday after missing three games with a dislocated elbow. He got hurt while pass blocking on the Browns’ second possession against the Ravens.
Sunday night, Baltimore held on for a 16-10 victory despite four interceptions by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who still produced one incredible moment of brilliance.
That was enough for the Ravens (8-3), who now have the best record in the AFC after gutting out another tense victory.
Jackson pulled off one of his signature scrambles in the third quarter, buying enough time to throw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Mark Andrews. Jackson, who returned after missing last weekend’s win over Chicago with an illness, was subpar aside from that one TD throw.
Both teams spent much of their prime-time showcase making crucial mistakes. Baltimore only managed one touchdown, but Jackson made it a memorable one. Dogged by Cleveland’s pass rush all night, he zig-zagged all the way back to about the 35-yard line before lofting a pass over the middle to a remarkably open Andrews in the end zone.
That made it 13-3, and the Ravens (8-3) held on from there. They are now 6-1 in games decided by eight points or fewer.
Thomas, Samuel active vs. Seahawks
LANDOVER, Md. — Tight end Logan Thomas (Virginia Tech) and wide receiver Curtis Samuel were in uniform for Washington on Monday against banged-up Seattle which is down to two healthy running backs and is playing without its starting left guard.
Washington activated Thomas off injured reserve after he missed the past six games with a hamstring injury. This is just Samuel’s second game of the season and first since Oct. 10 because of a groin injury that has lingered for months. To make room on the 53-man roster for Thomas, Washington put rookie right tackle Sam Cosmi on injured reserve with a hip injury.
Running backs Rashad Penny (hamstring) and Travis Homer (calf) and guard Damien Lewis (elbow) were inactive for the Seahawks.
Cowboys’ McCarthy to miss game vs. Saints
Dallas coach Mike McCarthy has entered COVID-19 protocols and won’t be on the sideline for Thursday night’s game in New Orleans.
McCarthy, who has said he is vaccinated, will be involved in all meetings virtually and will direct game preparations. McCarthy is the sixth Dallas coach or staff member to be sidelined for the game against the Saints.
The Cowboys had a COVID-19 outbreak in the preseason and early part of the regular season. There was a lull for about a month before cases ticked up again, starting with kicker Greg Zuerlein in early November.
Right tackle Terence Steele won’t play against the Saints after testing positive for COVID-19. Offensive line coach Joe Philbin and his assistant, Jeff Blasko, are out along with offensive assistant Scott Tolzien.
The Dallas defense will also be short-handed after the NFL suspended defensive tackle Trysten Hill for two games for confronting Las Vegas offensive lineman John Simpson and throwing a punch after the Raiders’ win on Thanksgiving. Hill will miss Thursday night’s game at and the Dec. 12 game at Washington.
Steelers: Pittsburgh placed linebacker T.J. Watt on the reserve/COVID-19 list. If Watt, who has 12.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in nine games this year, cannot get cleared, he will miss the Steelers’ Week 13 game against division rival Baltimore.
Lions: Winless Detroit may be without its best player against Minnesota. Coach Dan Campbell said that running back D’Andre Swift’s injured shoulder is still sore, adding it’s hard to envision him playing on Sunday. Swift aggravated his sprained right shoulder in the second quarter of a Thanksgiving Day loss to Chicago.
Jaguars: Tight end Dan Arnold suffered an MCL sprain in Jacksonville’s loss to Atlanta and could miss the rest of the season. Arnold has 35 catches for 408 yards and zero touchdowns this season.