NFL notes: Season over for Panthers' RB McCaffrey

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The injury bug has gotten Christian McCaffrey yet again.

The Carolina Panthers’ often-injured running back will miss the remainder of the season with an ankle injury, the team announced Monday.

McCaffrey had an MRI that revealed the injury was severe enough to put him on injured reserve. Because of his anticipated recovery time and given that it would be his second time on IR, the news means McCaffrey will miss out on Carolina’s final five regular-season games following its bye week.

McCaffrey missed five games earlier this season with a hamstring injury. He missed 13 games last season with various injuries, including seven with a high ankle sprain.

The 2017 first-round draft pick was injured in the first half of Carolina’s 33-10 loss to the Miami Dolphins and played only sparingly after that.

It’s the second straight year McCaffrey has ended the season on injured reserve. He played in just three games last season.

Since becoming the NFL’s highest-paid running back with a four-year, $64 million contract after an All-Pro season in 2019, McCaffrey will have missed 23 of 33 games in the last two seasons due to injuries.