NFL notes: With Dalton out, former James Madison star DiNucci set to start for Dallas

FRISCO, Texas — When rookie seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci, a former James Madison star, joined the Dallas Cowboys for training camp in August, he figured there was no chance he’d see action with starter Dak Prescott and veteran backup Andy Dalton on the roster ahead of him.
But that was before Prescott was lost for the season with a fractured ankle and Dalton was knocked out with a head injury two weeks later.
And with Dalton officially ruled out for this week, DiNucci is preparing to start Sunday night against the Philadelphia Eagles (2-4-1) in a game that could put the floundering Cowboys (2-5) back in first place in the NFC East.
The unabashed native Pennsylvanian who hails from the suburbs north of Pittsburgh calls it the “opportunity of a lifetime.”
“Hey, this is 2020. What else do you expect?” DiNucci said. “Here we are. Week 8 of my rookie year I’ve got a chance to go out there on Sunday Night Football and do what I love to do. I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”
DiNucci will have a number of family and friends who’ll make the four-hour trip across the state to attend the game.
What he could really use, however, would be a healthy and experienced offensive line in front of him to protect against the Eagles’ dominating and aggressive defensive front.
But he does have the support of his teammates and love from Prescott, who advised him this week not to overthink things Sunday.
DiNucci is more athletic than Dalton. He impressed Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy when he arrived when he clocked 21 miles per hour in some running drills.
So the Cowboys will employ packages to take advantage of his athleticism to get away from the Philadelphia rush.
But his main focus will be not turning the ball over, get the ball to his playmakers and keep the chains moving.
“I think the biggest thing he told me is just, ‘Hey, do you. Protect the ball. As long as we have the ball at the end of every play, as long as every drive ends in a kick, whether it’s a field goal, an extra point, a punt that’s a plus for the offense,’” DiNucci said on advice from McCarthy.
While his experience is minimal, the confidence has always been there dating back to high school where he was the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior. He spent three seasons at Pittsburgh before transferring to JMU where he led the Dukes to the FCS championship game in 2019.
“I’m just being me. Being a quarterback, you’ve got to have a little something to you,” DiNucci said. “You’ve got to have confidence. I’ve just got to go in there and be the same guy that I’ve always been. If I sound confident, these guys are going to know they can trust me when I’m out there. We’re looking forward to it.”’
Gilmore to miss game, Edelman on IR
Cornerback Stephon Gilmore will miss his first regular-season game in three seasons when the Patriots visit AFC East-leading Buffalo on Sunday. Also, wide receiver Julian Edelman was placed on injured reserve Saturday.
Gilmore (knee) was downgraded to out Saturday, along with rookie safety Kyle Dugger (ankle) and offensive lineman Justin Herron (ankle).
Edelman had a surgical procedure on his ailing knee this week and will miss the next three games, at least.
Wide receiver N’Keal Harry (concussion) was previously ruled out for Sunday.
Elsewhere
49ers: San Francisco activated running back Tevin Coleman and cornerback K’Waun Williams from the injured reserve list. Coleman has been out since injuring his knee in Week 2 and Williams hurt his knee in Week 4. Both will be able to play Sunday at Seattle.
Chargers: The Chargers activated offensive tackle Trey Pipkins from the COVID-19/reserve list Saturday.
The second-year lineman, who has started the last three games at right tackle, was placed on the list Friday after the team cancelled practice on Thursday after an unidentified player tested positive. Offensive guard Ryan Groy remains on the COVID-19/reserve list.
Detroit: The Lions activated cornerback Justin Coleman (hamstring) from injured reserve and released running back Bo Scarbrough.
Giants: New York running back Saquon Barkley had surgery Friday to repair a torn ACL in his right knee.
The Giants ruled running back Devonta Freeman (ankle) out for Sunday’s game.
Jets: Sergio Castillo will handle the kicking duties for winless New York for the second straight game. Castillo was signed from the practice squad among several roster moves by the team Saturday.
New York also placed safety Bradley McDougald on injured reserve, activated cornerback Arthur Maulet from IR and elevated linebacker Bryce Hager and wide receiver Jaleel Scott from the practice squad.
Rookie offensive lineman Cameron Clark was downgraded to out for the game with an illness.
— From wire reports