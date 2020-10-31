NFL notes: With Dalton out, former James Madison star DiNucci set to start for Dallas

But he does have the support of his teammates and love from Prescott, who advised him this week not to overthink things Sunday.

DiNucci is more athletic than Dalton. He impressed Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy when he arrived when he clocked 21 miles per hour in some running drills.

So the Cowboys will employ packages to take advantage of his athleticism to get away from the Philadelphia rush.

But his main focus will be not turning the ball over, get the ball to his playmakers and keep the chains moving.

“I think the biggest thing he told me is just, ‘Hey, do you. Protect the ball. As long as we have the ball at the end of every play, as long as every drive ends in a kick, whether it’s a field goal, an extra point, a punt that’s a plus for the offense,’” DiNucci said on advice from McCarthy.

While his experience is minimal, the confidence has always been there dating back to high school where he was the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year as a senior. He spent three seasons at Pittsburgh before transferring to JMU where he led the Dukes to the FCS championship game in 2019.