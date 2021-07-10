NFL players Harris, Ferrell spice up Enrichment of Richmond Day at Broad Rock

Broad Rock came together Saturday afternoon for the second annual Enrichment of Richmond Day at the Broad Rock Sports Complex, featuring appearances by local NFL players Anthony Harris and Clelin Ferrell.
Along with a cookout featuring free food, music, activities and a bike giveaway courtesy of Ferrell, volunteers also handed out supplies for the upcoming school year.
At the heart of the event was Darryl Johnson, widely known as “Like A Rock” within the community. His company, The Rock Project, put on the event as part of its goal to provide youth mentorship to the South Side.
“I grew up in this neighborhood, so I always wanted to give back,” Johnson said. “As a kid I grew up playing football, basketball and baseball out here, and as I get older, the more I want to use my resources for the youth.”
Those community bonds are what brought Harris and Ferrell into the event. Ferrell, a graduate of Benedictine who is now a defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, grew up in Broad Rock. Harris, a free safety, attended L.C. Bird and the University of Virginia. He spent six seasons with Minnesota before joining Philadelphia this past offseason. He played alongside Johnson from Little League through their years at Bird.
Johnson said Enrichment in Richmond grew once Harris became involved in 2019, and having to cancel last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic motivated them to come back even “bigger and better.”
“I try to give him some support and use my platform to help amplify what he’s doing here, because it really starts with him and a table,” Harris said.
Harris said that the event is meant to create an environment where local children can see pathways to success and for older community members to find ways to get involved and give back.
It’s a sentiment echoed by Ferrell, who noted that peaceful gatherings like Saturday’s are an important counterbalance to the spike of gun violence Richmond has experienced in recent months.
“You’ve got to be tough coming up out of here, but it’s so beautiful seeing everyone here today smiling,” Ferrell said. “... Everyone from here is genuinely good. There’s a lot of culture here, and that’s so special to have for the young people to see.”
While Ferrell was involved with the 2019 event, this was his first year being able to attend in Broad Rock. His and Harris’ arrival were well-received by the crowd, and both spent much of the afternoon signing backpacks and running races in the back fields.
“It’s very nice for the kids, especially with everything that’s going on,” said Briante Jones, who drove in from Amelia with her son, Jaccorri.
Jones said it was especially exciting for Jaccorri to actually meet NFL players and get their signatures. That connection won’t drift away too soon, either, as Jaccori also has Johnson as his youth football coach.
“Having people like Like A Rock who’s here every day with these kids, his impact is way bigger than mine because he’s with them every single day,” Ferrell said. “… I have a lot of respect for these parents and role models who are out here every day, because I can only be here to make a splash for the weekend before I have to go back to Las Vegas to play football.”