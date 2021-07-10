NFL players Harris, Ferrell spice up Enrichment of Richmond Day at Broad Rock

“I try to give him some support and use my platform to help amplify what he’s doing here, because it really starts with him and a table,” Harris said.

Harris said that the event is meant to create an environment where local children can see pathways to success and for older community members to find ways to get involved and give back.

It’s a sentiment echoed by Ferrell, who noted that peaceful gatherings like Saturday’s are an important counterbalance to the spike of gun violence Richmond has experienced in recent months.

“You’ve got to be tough coming up out of here, but it’s so beautiful seeing everyone here today smiling,” Ferrell said. “... Everyone from here is genuinely good. There’s a lot of culture here, and that’s so special to have for the young people to see.”

While Ferrell was involved with the 2019 event, this was his first year being able to attend in Broad Rock. His and Harris’ arrival were well-received by the crowd, and both spent much of the afternoon signing backpacks and running races in the back fields.

“It’s very nice for the kids, especially with everything that’s going on,” said Briante Jones, who drove in from Amelia with her son, Jaccorri.