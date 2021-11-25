NFL roundup: Santos' game-ending FG ends Bears' skid versus winless Lions

DETROIT — Matt Nagy still has a job and perhaps his team has a shot to salvage its season.

Cairo Santos made a 28-yard, game-ending field goal to give the slumping Chicago Bears a 16-14 victory over the winless Detroit Lions on Thursday.

The Bears (4-7) ended a five-game losing streak under Nagy, who was answering questions about his job status less than 48 hours before kickoff.

Nagy said team chairman George McCaskey told the team on Wednesday the Patch.com report that the fourth-year coach was told he will no longer coach after the game in Detroit was not accurate.

Meanwhile, the Lions (0-10-1) showed no one in the NFL comes up short quite as they do.

Detroit made many mistakes, early and late, to extend its winless skid to 15 games since beating the Bears on the road nearly a year ago. The Lions had 10 penalties, including three in a row when they were at midfield that ended their chance to score on their last possession.