NFL roundup: Santos' game-ending FG ends Bears' skid versus winless Lions

DETROIT — Matt Nagy still has a job and perhaps his team has a shot to salvage its season.
Cairo Santos made a 28-yard, game-ending field goal to give the slumping Chicago Bears a 16-14 victory over the winless Detroit Lions on Thursday.
The Bears (4-7) ended a five-game losing streak under Nagy, who was answering questions about his job status less than 48 hours before kickoff.
Nagy said team chairman George McCaskey told the team on Wednesday the Patch.com report that the fourth-year coach was told he will no longer coach after the game in Detroit was not accurate.
Meanwhile, the Lions (0-10-1) showed no one in the NFL comes up short quite as they do.
Detroit made many mistakes, early and late, to extend its winless skid to 15 games since beating the Bears on the road nearly a year ago. The Lions had 10 penalties, including three in a row when they were at midfield that ended their chance to score on their last possession.
Andy Dalton, starting in place of injured rookie Justin Fields, finished 24 of 39 for 317 yards with a go-ahead, 17-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham late in the first half and an interception.
Detroit’s Jared Goff was 21 of 25 for 171 yards with two touchdowns and a fumble on a play that was reversed after Nagy challenged. Goff threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Josh Reynolds on his first drive and a 17-yard pass to T.J. Hockenson late in the third that helped Detroit take a 14-13 lead that it simply failed to keep.
The Lions also lost their best offensive player, running back D’Andre Swift, to an injured right shoulder in the second quarter.
Packers’ Rodgers says he has broken toe
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers says his toe injury is a fracture and added that he doesn’t expect to miss any games.
Rodgers has been playing with the toe injury each of the past two games after missing a loss at Kansas City because of a positive COVID-19 test. The reigning MVP said the injury occurred while working out at home during his quarantine.
The NFC North-leading Packers (8-3) host the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) on Sunday and then have the next week off. Rodgers said the injury involves his pinky toe.
Griffen incident resolved peacefully
EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen emerged from his home Wednesday without incident hours after he called 911 in a frenzy believing people were trying to kill him.
Earlier in the day, Griffen posted screenshots of urgent text messages to his agent that were pleas for help because he said people were trying to kill him. He also posted a video depicting him with a gun — he said it was purchased legally — as he moved around his house in Minnetrista, a lakeside suburb west of Minneapolis.
Griffen said on the 911 call that there were intruders in the home and that he fired a shot but no one was hurt. When police arrived, no intruder was located. Responding officers determined Griffen was alone in the house.
Once Griffen came out of his house, he was taken away by ambulance to a health care facility for treatment.
Griffen had a similar incident in 2018, when he took a five-game leave to recover.