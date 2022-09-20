NFL Roundup

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — If the Buffalo Bills are making some sort of loud statement by opening their season with consecutive routs, quarterback Josh Allen isn’t about to raise his voice.

As he did following a 31-10 win over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, Allen dismissed questions about the message the Bills sent by throttling the Tennessee Titans 41-7 in Buffalo’s home opener on Monday night.

“When we execute how we know we’re supposed to execute, success typically leads to success,” Allen said. “We’re just trying to be the best version of ourselves.”

Allen threw four touchdown passes, including three to Stefon Diggs, and the Bills’ defense did the rest, containing Derrick Henry and the Titans. Buffalo forced four turnovers, including linebacker Matt Milano returning the second of Ryan Tannehill’s two interceptions 43 yards for a touchdown.

Buffalo never trailed and blew the game open by outscoring the Titans 24-0 in the third quarter. The surge began in the final minute of the second quarter when Buffalo went ahead 17-7 on Allen’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Diggs.

Allen topped 300 yards passing for the 15th time of his career, completing 26 of 38 attempts for 317 yards, and sat out the entire fourth quarter. Diggs had 12 catches for 148 yards. He has exceeded 100 yards in each of his first two games, a feat accomplished previously for the Bills only by Hall of Famer Andre Reed.

While Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was benched after throwing his second interception in favor Liberty rookie Malik Willis, the Titans’ Henry-led running game continued to be grounded.

The two-time rushing champion was limited to 25 yards on 13 carries.

***

A photo of cornerback Dane Jackson smiling alongside safety Micah Hyde as both players left the hospital was all it took to ease the mind of Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott on Tuesday morning.

The Bills players were sent to the hospital after both sustained neck injuries Monday night.

While Jackson was driven off the field in an ambulance and hospitalized Monday night, the team didn’t disclose Hyde’s trip to the hospital until Tuesday. Hyde was carted off the field in the third quarter, and McDermott said the team elected to send him for tests as a precaution.

Jackson’s was considered the more serious injury. His head and neck snapped backward after he was struck by a teammate late in the second quarter.

The Bills announced tests revealed Jackson sustained no major injury to his neck or spinal cord. Jackson was healthy enough to travel to the Bills’ facility for treatment later Tuesday.

Hurts dominates Vikings

in Eagles’ 24-7 victory

Jalen Hurts had 301 total yards in the first half in the breakout game of his young career, finishing with three total touchdowns as he led Philadelphia to a 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night.

“Big-time performance on a big-time stage,” Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said.

Trying to prove he can play like the best franchise QBs in the NFL, Hurts looked downright unstoppable from the opening drive.

Hurts hit five receivers on 5-for-5 passing — highlighted by a 19-yard strike to A.J. Brown — and finished the drive himself with a 3-yard scoring run.

The touchdown was just the liftoff for the 24-year-old Hurts throwing, running, imposing his will with all his available tools against a Vikings defense that could not solve him in his 21st career start.

He finished with 333 yards passing and a touchdown, and 57 yards and two scores on the ground.

On the first play of the second quarter, Hurts connected with a wide-open Quez Watkins for a 53-yard TD and a 14-0 lead.

Hurts dazzled with the 26-yard TD with 1:58 left in the half and Jake Elliott still had time to kick a 38-yarder and the Eagles took a 24-7 lead into halftime.

Browns: Nick Chubb pointed the finger at himself, taking the blame for a touchdown run that should have put away the Jets.

“I probably shouldn’t have scored right there, honestly, looking back at it,” Chubb said. “It cost us the game.”

Two days after the Browns collapsed and blew a 13-point lead in the final two minutes to lose 31-30 to New York, Chubb said he made a mistake by going into the end zone for his third TD with 1:55 left.

Hall of Fame: Six-time All-Pro offensive lineman Joe Thomas, shutdown cornerback Darrelle Revis and speedy pass rusher Dwight Freeney headline the list of nine first-year eligible players picked among the 129 nominees for the 2023 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The other first-year eligibles are running back Chris Johnson, offensive lineman Jahri Evans, linebackers NaVorro Bowman and James Harrison; defensive back Kam Chancellor (Virginia Tech) and punter Shane Lechler.

The nine new candidates combined for 52 Pro Bowl berths, 30 first-team All-Pro selections, with five of the nine winning Super Bowls and five making an all-decade team.