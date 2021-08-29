Nights have been unusually warm, and for unusually long

Sunday will make 21 straight days with a low in the 70s for Richmond, surpassing 2020’s longest streak. By Wednesday, we could tie our third-longest spell without 60s on record. Plus, recent 75-degree lows set a daily record for Aug. 26 and tied for Aug. 27.
Tags
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
