 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nights have been unusually warm, and for unusually long
0 Comments

Nights have been unusually warm, and for unusually long

  • 0

Sunday will make 21 straight days with a low in the 70s for Richmond, surpassing 2020’s longest streak. By Wednesday, we could tie our third-longest spell without 60s on record. Plus, recent 75-degree lows set a daily record for Aug. 26 and tied for Aug. 27.

0 Comments

Tags

Meteorologist

John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News