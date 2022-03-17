Nine questions for choosing the right references

It's easy to think of your references as a formality, as just a name and number to call, but references supply a fantastic opportunity to shine a new light on who you are and what skills you can bring to a new job. Don't think of your references as just a way for others to confirm what you've got on your resume. Think of them as a way to add unique and memorable details about you to your existing application materials.

It's important to be thoughtful about who you select as your references. The following questions can help you decide who the best fit will be in helping you get that new job.

How are they connected to you?

Choosing a reference can be tricky, especially when you don't have a lot to choose from. It's better to avoid friends and family members that can't speak to your professional skills and experiences. Aim for managers, co-workers, or others you have worked with to provide references for you.

What industry are they in?

It's great if your reference is in the same industry that you're interested in, but if they're not, chat with them about how they can help you. There are several transferable skills, such as leadership, networking, and adaptability, that all industries value.

Did you get their permission?

Don't assume that your manager or shift leader will be okay with getting a random phone call asking questions about you. Getting a reference's permission is important because they might be concerned about privacy, or they might not want to give you a good reference. Ask your reference in person for their permission, and politely accept if they say no.

Do they know why you asked them?

It might seem obvious to you why you want your reference to be a reference, but it's not always obvious to them. It's natural to want to add your boss as a reference because, well, they're your boss. But why do you value their opinion? How do they relate to the jobs you're applying for? Let them know you value their opinion and experience.

What do you want them to say?

You don't want to tell your reference what to say, but you can let them know what you hope they'll mention. When you ask your reference to be a reference, tell them you would like or would hope that they will talk about your specific duties, skills, projects, and experiences.

When last were you in contact with them?

The references you had a year ago might have forgotten that you asked them, or they might not remember you as well as you remember them. Stay in touch with your references to keep them up to date on what you've been up to since you worked with them and to let them know how your job search is going.

Have you Googled them?

Just as your potential employer Google's you, so too can they search for your reference online. There won't be in-depth searches, but you'll want to make sure that those search results for your reference don't start with an arrest record or controversial news article. Those results could reflect poorly on you.

Have you thanked them?

Let your references know that you appreciate what they've done for you. This can be when you first ask them, when you reach out to stay in contact, and after you're successfully landed that job. We all like to be appreciated, and it helps build your relationship if you need them as a reference again later on.

How many references do you have?

Two to three references are normally what are needed, but it's useful to have more. If you're applying for a lot of jobs, your references can easily get frustrated. Having extra references also helps you tailor your job applications to specific roles and requirements.