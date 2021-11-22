No. 1 South Carolina women beat No. 2 Connecticut 73-57 to solidify top spot

Cincinnati 71, No. 14 Illinois 51: Mike Saunders Jr. scored 20 points, and Jeremiah Davenport added 19 as the Bearcats overcame an early 15-point deficit to squash the Illini in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo.

The Bearcats (5-0) trailed 23-8 in the opening minutes before charging back to take a 34-31 lead at the break. They piled on from there, pushing the advantage past 20 by the midway point of the second half.

All-American Kofi Cockburn, who was suspended the first three games of the season for violating NCAA rules, made his season debut and had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Illini (2-2).

No. 15 Houston 70, Butler 52: Fabian White Jr. scored 21 points as the Cougars rode a dominating first half to win over the Bulldogs in the opening round of the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas.

Houston (4-0) overwhelmed Butler early, scoring the game’s first 17 points while building a 21-point halftime lead. They weren’t quite as locked in at either end of the floor to start the second half, allowing the Bulldogs (3-2) to creep back in it before pulling away down the stretch.

Bryce Bolden had 16 points for Butler, which had 20 turnovers that led to 27 Houston points.