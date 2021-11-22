No. 1 South Carolina women beat No. 2 Connecticut 73-57 to solidify top spot

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — The top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks turned up their defense in the fourth quarter to turn away No. 2 Connecticut.
Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 15 rebounds, and the Gamecocks (6-0) held the Huskies (3-2) to 3 points in the final 10 minutes of a 73-57 victory in the championship game of the inaugural Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.
This was the 61st meeting between the top two teams in The Associated Press women’s poll. The No. 1 team holds a 38-23 advantage.
Trailing 52-50 late in the third quarter, South Carolina cranked up its defense, holding UConn without a field goal for 7:38 spanning the final two periods. By the time Evina Westbrook hit a 3-pointer from the wing with 5 minutes left — UConn’s only points of the fourth — the Huskies trailed 63-57.
They got no closer. Destiny Littleton quickly answered with a 3 on the other end to restore the comfortable margin.
Paige Bueckers scored 19 points to lead the Huskies, who had won nine of the 10 previous meetings between the schools.
Top 25 men
No. 10 Kentucky 86, Albany 61: TyTy Washington Jr. scored 20 points for the second straight game, and Keion Brooks Jr. added 17 as the Wildcats (4-1) cruised past the visiting Great Danes (0-5) for their fourth consecutive victory.
Cincinnati 71, No. 14 Illinois 51: Mike Saunders Jr. scored 20 points, and Jeremiah Davenport added 19 as the Bearcats overcame an early 15-point deficit to squash the Illini in the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo.
The Bearcats (5-0) trailed 23-8 in the opening minutes before charging back to take a 34-31 lead at the break. They piled on from there, pushing the advantage past 20 by the midway point of the second half.
All-American Kofi Cockburn, who was suspended the first three games of the season for violating NCAA rules, made his season debut and had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Fighting Illini (2-2).
No. 15 Houston 70, Butler 52: Fabian White Jr. scored 21 points as the Cougars rode a dominating first half to win over the Bulldogs in the opening round of the Maui Invitational in Las Vegas.
Houston (4-0) overwhelmed Butler early, scoring the game’s first 17 points while building a 21-point halftime lead. They weren’t quite as locked in at either end of the floor to start the second half, allowing the Bulldogs (3-2) to creep back in it before pulling away down the stretch.
Bryce Bolden had 16 points for Butler, which had 20 turnovers that led to 27 Houston points.
Ohio State 79, No. 21 Seton Hall 76: Meechie Johnson Jr. made a game-winning 3-pointer with 2.3 seconds left as the Buckeyes upended the Pirates in the Fort Myers (Fla.) Tip-Off.
E.J. Liddell led Ohio State (4-1) with 28 points. Jared Rhoden scored a career-high 29 for Seton Hall (3-1).
State men
Kent State 74, James Madison 69: Malique Jacobs registered 18 points and seven rebounds as the Golden Flashes edged the Dukes in the opening game of the Naples, Fla., Invitational.
Justyn Hamilton had 16 points and seven rebounds for Kent State (2-1), which shot 51% (25 for 49) from the field. Sincere Carry added 12 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Giovanni Santiago had 11 points.
Julien Wooden led the Dukes (4-1), who will play Wright State on Tuesday in the second of three games in Naples, with 13 points and seven rebounds. Vado Morse and Justin Amadi each had 12 points.
Virginia Union 75, West Virginia State 49: Demarius Johnson scored 15 points to pace four players in double figures as the Panthers handled the Yellow Jackets (2-2) in the Chris Paul HBCU Tip-Off in Uncasville, Conn.
Jordan Peebles added 14 points, Devon Sims 13 and Tahj Harding 11 for the Panthers (2-1), who will play either Morehouse or Winston-Salem State on Tuesday. Raemaad Wright pulled down 13 rebounds, and Peebles added 12 boards and four steals.
State women