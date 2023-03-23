CHARLOTTESVILLE – After putting so much energy and emotion into its game against Maryland, only to lose in overtime, it would be natural for Virginia lacrosse to leave that contest feeling deflated.

But with a trip to No. 1 Notre Dame on tap for Saturday, followed by a Friday night home game against No. 4 Duke, both ACC opponents, UVa’s players and coach said that’s not the case.

“I don’t think so. We only lost by one in overtime,” midfielder Thomas McConvey said after the game. “It wasn’t like we got blown out of the water or anything. We know we can play with anybody in the country and I think today proved that.”

Bouncing back has been a hallmark of the UVa program of late. It’s 16-0 after a loss the last five seasons, has won 18 straight games after a loss and hasn’t dropped back-to-back games since 2017, when it fell to Johns Hopkins and Notre Dame – both in overtime – in consecutive outings.

“Because we’re in the ACC, which we do feel is the best conference, we know we’ve got some big boys coming up here, certainly Notre Dame on Saturday,” coach Lars Tiffany said. “I don’t think it’ll be too huge of a letdown.”

Virginia (6-1) did struggle on the road last season. It went 4-4 away from Klockner Stadium, including 4-2 in true road games and 0-2 at neutral sites.

The Maryland loss, at home was Virginia’s first of the season and dropped it from No. 1 to No. 3 in the national rankings. It also presented the team with a more urgent opportunity to improve.

“The first six games, you’re learning from wins. You’re not learning from losses. That’s kind of tough to find faults,” defenseman Cade Saustad said. “But playing an actual really good team, learning from this loss, we’ll break down the film and we’ve got Notre Dame coming up. I think this game will definitely prepare us well for that one.”

Tiffany agreed.

“When you lose, you really get sharper in terms of trying to improve,” Tiffany said. “What are we not doing well enough? You try to improve with a win. And I’ve been trying to do that for 20 years. But it’s easier to improve, it’s easier to be more focused after a loss.”

UVa is also hoping to get All-American team captain Connor Shellenberger rolling. The past two seasons, Shellenberger has averaged two goals and 2.5 assists per game. This season, his goals are down to 1.7, though his assists have jumped to 3.7.

A year ago, the offense ran through both Shellenberger and Matt Moore. With Moore’s graduation, opposing defenses are more focused on slowing Shellenberger, while he’s more focused on sharing the ball.

He was dominant in wins over Harvard (three goals, seven assists) and Towson (four goals, six assists) but failed to score a goal against Ohio State and Johns Hopkins already this year, after scoring in 29 of 34 games the past two seasons.

Shellenberger scored three goals and had two assists in last season’s 12-8 home win over Notre Dame (6-0).

In all, the Cavaliers have won their last four meetings with the Fighting Irish.

