Noah Feldman column: Supreme Court’s ACA ruling is a win for common sense

The law requiring you to have health insurance stayed on the books, but if you don’t have health insurance, you don’t have to pay a penalty to the IRS.

Trying to be clever, more than a dozen Republican-controlled states challenged the new, no-teeth law in federal court. They argued that Congress lacked the power to establish the mandate, as the four dissenting justices had held in 2012.

Then they went on to say that, because the mandate was inextricably linked to the rest of the law, the whole ACA should be struck down. This whole argument was a bit embarrassing to the justices. Most did not want to strike down the entire ACA.

However, if the current Supreme Court were to take up the issue of whether the individual mandate was constitutional, it would have been hard for the court’s new conservatives — that is, the three appointed by former President Donald Trump who weren’t on the court in 2012 — to repudiate the votes of their predecessors.

The simplest solution was for the court to say that, because the plaintiffs did not have standing, it did not have to decide the issue of whether the no penalty mandate still was unconstitutional. Justice Stephen Breyer wrote the opinion explaining, sensibly, that no one has standing to challenge a law that is not enforceable.