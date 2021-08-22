Northeastern states have gone decades without a hurricane landfall

The Northeastern states are no stranger to tropical threats, but it’s been decades since the eye of a hurricane officially crossed that coastline. Maine: Gerda, 1969. Massachusetts: Edna, 1954. Rhode Island: Bob, 1991. New York and Connecticut: Gloria, 1985.
John Boyer
Meteorologist
John Boyer is the first staff meteorologist for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He joined the RTD newsroom in November 2016. Boyer earned his degree in meteorology from North Carolina State University in Raleigh.
