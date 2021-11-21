Northern Virginia sees alarming rise of mange in black bears

“It’s really important to not congregate those animals because that is where we know we’re getting transmission of the mite from bear to bear, or even down on the landscape,” Martin warned.

“Those mites can fall off, and another bear can pick it up and then transmit mange. Even a domestic dog or a person can also get mange so we don’t want that as well.”

Based upon what’s been documented with mange infected black bears in Pennsylvania over the decades, Martin is optimistic for Virginia’s bear population. Their outbreaks tend to be cyclical, with three to five years of higher numbers reported and breaks of fewer sightings in the two to three years following.

While there are no large scale plans of treatment underway, Virginia’s situation with bear mange is being monitored closely.

“We are doing a research project that will begin this spring to look at movement rates of bears that are infested with mange. What does their home range look like as compared to a healthy bear?” Martin said. “And ways that they may be transmitting the mite. Is it from dens? Is it from bear to bear? So, try to look at some of that and actually look at survival.”

However, a lot of bears do survive the affliction. Martin said she wonders what helps them the most.