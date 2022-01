Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

Notes: A Dec. 3 loss at Boston College dropped Notre Dame to 3-4. But the Fighting Irish have won seven of eight, including a Dec. 11 win at Kentucky and a Dec. 18 loss against Indiana. Notre Dame beat visiting Clemson 72-56 on Wednesday for its sixth straight win. The streak includes a home win over North Carolina and a win at Georgia Tech. … Dane Goodwin averages 15.4 points for Notre Dame, with freshman Blake Wesley averaging 14.7 points and Paul Atkinson Jr. averaging 11.4. … Tech swept the season series last year.