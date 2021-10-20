Now you can prepare for virtual vs. in-person job interviews like a pro

Preparing for interviews is the most challenging task for job seekers. It is essential to learn how you can prepare for both virtual and in-person interviews. Virtual interviews are on the rise, with 41% of recruiters in the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia planning hybrid interviews. You may have to undergo both virtual and in-person interviews before landing a job.
Tips to prepare For both virtual and in-person interviews, whether on video or physically, can be daunting. Here are the tips to make the most out of it.
- Focus on the answers you give. Ensure they are all meaningful and thorough.
- Be confident and stage-ready. It helps you rely on your non-verbal cues when carrying out a video conference interview or physical interview.
- Be mindful of your attire. The hiring managers can still see what you wear in virtual interviews, just like in a physical interview. Ensure you have suitable clothing that spells professionalism.
- Maintain eye contact with your interviewers. Avoid distraction in your background when in a virtual interview to concentrate on the screen. It also helps to maintain eye contact in a physical interview to show engagement and commitment.
On the other hand, use these tips to plan precisely for virtual interviews:
- Check your network connection prior to the interview
- Prepare notes and questions
- Limit background distractions
- Be authentic
Also, here is the guide to specifically planning for in-person interviews:
- Practice answers beforehand
- Create lists of questions to ask
- Set your travel plan to reach the interview on time
- Plan in advance to ensure there are no last-minute rushes
The use of virtual and in-person interviews is rising. You need to be able to have the right idea of how you can achieve the best results. By using these tips, you will have the confidence to answer questions correctly during the interview.