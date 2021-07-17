Nursing school operators charged with selling bogus diplomas

“I’m afraid of killing the patient,” the student responded, causing the class to erupt in laughter, the agent wrote.

“Nwaokwu did little to address the student’s concern before he moved to the next topic,” the affidavit said.

A criminal compliant filed in Maryland and unsealed on Monday charges Nwaokwu, Bangura and Napoleon with conspiracy to commit health care fraud, conspiracy to make false statements relating to health care matters, and making false statements relating to health care matters.

A federal magistrate judge agreed to free Nwaokwu and Bangura on bond after their initial court appearances in Maryland on Monday, court records show.

Attorney Joel DeFabio defended Napoleon in an email to The Associated Press.

“Ms. Napoleón has worked very hard over the past 20 years to make a name for herself in the South Florida business community. She surrendered voluntarily to face these charges and looks forward to clearing her name in court,” DeFabio said.

Paul Kemp, an attorney for Bangura, declined to comment on the charges. An attorney for Nwaokwu didn’t immediately respond Friday to an email seeking comment.