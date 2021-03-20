NW tease
Virginia plays a role on TLC’s new season of “90 Day Fiancé,” a couples reality show where one of the partners is foreign-born and arrives in …
Va. Parole Board scandal: 'It appears that neither the rules nor the laws were followed' in votes to release convicted killers, prosecutor says
What started as an investigation of the Virginia Parole Board’s controversial decision to release a man convicted of killing a Richmond police…
The University of Virginia athletics department relieved the entire volleyball coaching staff of its duties Thursday. The news came just one day after UVA announced that the program’s four-person coaching staff was placed on administrative leave for a review of a personnel matter.
Just in time for spring - Virginia ABC is hosting a Pappy Van Winkle bottle lottery — and thousands can win
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is holding its now sixth somewhat-annual lottery for bottles of Pappy Van Winkle, the celebr…
The family of Richmond philanthropist William H. Goodwin is donating $250 million toward the creation of a collaborative cancer foundation that will focus on the most difficult forms of the disease.
More than a dozen gravestones and memorials were toppled and spray-painted in Hollywood Cemetery on Saturday, causing more than $200,000 in da…
QUESTION: I had to terminate an employee after only six months. He was great during the interview. He had all the right answers. Unfortunately…
$42 million project underway to convert 12-story historic building in downtown Richmond into apartments
Construction is underway to convert a 12-story office building in downtown Richmond into 188 apartments.
Rappahannock restaurant has a new executive chef - straight from Jose Andres' kitchens to Richmond's
Luis Montesinos is still trying to learn his way around Richmond. The chef and D.C. native relocated to Richmond in December fresh off of work…
Henrico High School football player Samar Lemons sustained a neck fracture during Friday’s game against Douglas Freeman.