In Nation & World | Oppressive heat wave gripping Deep South to Northeast | Page A8
NW tease
Related to this story
Most Popular
Here's what the plans are for the new John M. Gandy Elementary School in Ashland, among the first in Virginia with no gendered bathrooms.
"I’ll say this about Gov. Glenn Youngkin: He sure can pick 'em," writes columnist Michael Paul Williams.
Former VCU employee Jim Burke criticized Gov. Glenn Youngkin's efforts to snuff out what the governor terms divisive racial concepts from schools, and Wilder's connection to the Republican.
SUV driver in fatal I-95 crash was trying to pass another motorist, slammed into car on shoulder, police say
A 49-year-old Mechanicsville woman died Tuesday when her car that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 95 near the Lewistown Road exit was hit by a sport-utility vehicle.
Former Reynolds College financial aid director gets 5-plus years in $230K theft of student aid funds
Kiesha Lashawn Pope used the money for car repairs, retail shopping, a vacation on Disney Cruise Line and expenses for her imprisoned fiancé's minor-aged children, officials said.
The district’s new last day of school better aligns with the 2022-2023 calendars of surrounding counties.
Motorists are being told to find other routes and expect delays.
The woman died at the scene of the crash in Hanover County.
"I was just in shock, really. Just kind of lost in my thoughts. A lot of emotion. My mom [Rachel] shed a few tears. Just a great moment."
The cleanup continued Sunday in Tappahannock where a fast-moving fire swept through numerous downtown buildings on Friday.