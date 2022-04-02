In Nation & World | At least six killed, 12 injured in Sacramento mass shooting | Page A8
Mrs. Yoder's Kitchen — Metro-Richmond's family run, fresh donut food truck — is shutting down it's operations until further notice, according to a statement the company left on Facebook. Current owners Lucas Miller and his brother-in-law Samuel Amaya are in the process of acquiring a new operator.
The Virginia State Police on Sunday ensured that an anti-venom treatment was rushed to VCU Health to use on a man who was bitten by his own pe…
Four people were sent to the hospital Wednesday night, after a Henrico Police vehicle was struck crossing an intersection of Chamberlayne and Wilkinson Road.
Commanders training camp may not return to Richmond; coach says one-week trip is 'not financially equitable'
"As the mayor has previously stated, the many needs of our residents take priority over making a cash contribution to one of the wealthiest franchises in professional sports."
LOS ANGELES — The percentage of omicron subvariant BA.2 cases is rising in Los Angeles County, a trend seen elsewhere nationwide as officials …
Richmond entrepreneur Erica Cole will be featured in an episode of Shark Tank Friday, April 1.
Some Atlee High School students are being suspended this week following their participation in a student-organized walkout on March 18 in prot…
Kevin Hovde spent five seasons as a University of Richmond basketball player, and just one as a Spiders assistant coach.
UR's board voted to remove the names of Robert Ryland and Douglas Southall Freeman, and it will change four other names of buildings.