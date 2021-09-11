NW tease
Labor Law: Your employee presents a letter saying she is exempt from the COVID vaccine due a religion you’ve never heard of. Now what?
Physician Harriet Foster (left) administers a COVID-19 vaccine to Khady Gueye at a church in Richmond.
NASCAR arrives in town with a 9/11 tribute, Dale Jr. coming out of retirement, and a high-stakes playoff race
Saturday's doubleheader features Dale Earnhardt Jr. in the Xfinity Series race at 2:30 p.m., and the playoff drivers under the lights at 7:30.
UPDATED: 'It’s not the void they hoped it would be': 1890 time capsule under Lee statue could not be found
After 12 hours of work Thursday, and after 19 granite blocks weighing up to 8,000 pounds were removed from the pedestal, no one could locate the time capsule that is believed to exist there.
Watch a video of the Lee statue in Richmond being removed from its pedestal on Monument Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.
A Richmond Public Schools employee has died from COVID-19, the district’s superintendent announced Friday.
Former Manchester High School teacher, coach acquitted of taking indecent liberties with underage student
A former Manchester High School teacher and coach has been acquitted of taking indecent liberties with an underage student after a judge who h…
The state is planning to designate a public viewing area for pedestrians at Monument Avenue and Stuart Circle. The area will open at 8 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and access will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
Dax Hollifield's dad went unrecruited by UNC. Friday, his son delivered him the game ball after sealing a Hokies victory.
“I grew up a huge North Carolina fan. They told (me) I really wasn't good enough to play for them. ... It hurt a little bit and it sticks with you. I think that spills over to your children too."
Winsome Sears, the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor, let go of approximately six people on her campaign team on Wednesday.
Thirteen people were arrested and “significant quantities” of drugs were seized as part of a three-year drug-trafficking and money-laundering …