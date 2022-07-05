In Nation & World | July 4th shooter fired 70-plus rounds in attack that killed seven | Page A12
NW tease
Related to this story
Most Popular
Ms. Budzinski died Saturday in a local boating accident, according to the family.
POWHATAN – A high school band teacher was arrested Thursday on two counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor by a person in custodial o…
When the ACC, Big Ten and Pac 12 announced ‘the Alliance’ back in August, the three leagues’ commissioners were questioned as to why there was…
Chesterfield County police are investigating the death of an 18-month-old boy who died Tuesday after being left unattended in a vehicle for several hours. The boy's father later committed suicide, police said.
After 44 years of serving as a community staple, Calabash Seafood & Club Midway is officially closing its doors on July 3.
If the board doesn't welcome his administration into the search for a new chancellor, "I will accept your resignation June 30," Youngkin wrote.
"She loved life. She loved being outside, sports, everything."
Last year, Queally was at the center of debate regarding the names of two campus buildings and their ties to racism.
The city of Richmond will be hosting a Fourth of July celebration on Monday with fireworks and festivities at Dogwood Dell.
But UVA says it will stick with its 4.7% increase.