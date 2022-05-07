In Nation & World | First lady Jill Biden, Canada’s Trudeau make surprise visit to Ukraine | Page A10
Gov. Glenn Youngkin ended “Public Service Recognition Week” by announcing a new telework policy that confused and demoralized many state gover…
Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants state employees back in their offices under a new telework policy that will take effect July 5 to guide executive br…
James Madison continues to grapple with death of softball standout Lauren Bernett:
For now, Grant is still just getting used to people recognizing her. After all, she only just turned 15.
Sheriff’s Major Shawn Kimmitz said Brody Beverly, 23, sustained fatal injuries shortly before 4 p.m. when his small utility vehicle was backed over and heavily damaged by an oversized, off-road dump truck working on the site.
Chesterfield County police special victims’ detectives conducted two recent online sting operations involving sexual solicitation of minors th…
Lauren Bernett was a snowboarder, country music enthusiast and animal lover. She was a daughter, sister, granddaughter and friend.
Richmond man, Rand Hooper, sentenced to 6 years for 2017 Lancaster boating crash that killed Graham McCormick
NORFOLK — It’s been more than 1,725 days since the 2017 boating crash that killed 31-year-old Graham McCormick in Lancaster County.
A midterm election playing out as a referendum on President Joe Biden could now become, at least in part, a referendum on abortion rights.
Virginia appeals court overturns Hanover mom's conviction for striking her 12-year-old twins with a belt
A state appeals court on Tuesday overturned the conviction of a Virginia mother who was found guilty of assault and battery for striking her 12-year-old twins with a belt to discipline them.