The family moved to the Charlottesville area so her father could work for the UVA football team.
The new punishment, a two-semester suspension, represents "the largest change ever made to the Honor system" according to the student paper.
'I'm humiliated from being beaten': Video shows chaotic scene as RPD officer confronts Richmond woman
Alecia Nelson stopped by a Family Dollar on Monday afternoon to get some snacks for her daughter’s third-grade class at Westover Hills Element…
Facing the highest gas prices on record and the highest inflation rates in decades, families across Virginia are having to do more with their …
"Students of all political persuasions hold back...from saying what we really think," Camp wrote in the newspaper.
Low-cost airline Breeze Airways said on Tuesday it is adding nonstop flights from Richmond International Airport to five U.S. destinations tha…
The Virginia Community College System is hiring a new chancellor. Gov. Youngkin says his office has been excluded from the search.
School superintendents across Virginia on Thursday criticized recent efforts by Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration to target “divisive conce…
'We're mandating freedom:' American Freedom Convoy of truckers makes stop at Virginia Motor Speedway on way to D.C.
JAMAICA, Va. — They arrived later than planned but when the convoy of big-rig trucks, RVs and cars turned into the parking lot of Virginia Mot…
Richmond woman injured in confrontation with police at Family Dollar files formal complaint against officer with Internal Affairs
Surrounded by supporters on Wednesday, Alecia Nelson stood quietly in tears just before she walked inside the Richmond Police Department’s 3rd…