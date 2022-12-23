Nation & World A8
House passes mammoth $1.7T spending bill with aid to Ukraine
It's Tacky Light season, Richmond!
On the day before Robert Boley’s death, the prison nurse wouldn’t see him. Court records detail how, at the urging of his fellow inmates, Bole…
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss reportedly left a suicide note that referenced "challenges he's faced in the past".
Police are asking for tips about a shooting Friday morning in Henrico County that left a man critically injured.
"We're gonna be a hell of a program, it's time for us to go win a national championship."
Workers on Tuesday looked for the remains of Confederate Gen. A.P. Hill after removing his statue, Richmond’s last city-owned Confederate monu…
The complex will house a tennis facility and soccer stadium on the north end, an indoor track in the middle and an outdoor track and field and practice fields on the southern edge.
"It's football, man, it's football in the 804. We wanted to give kids the opportunity to enjoy the day with the crowd in front of them."
Democratic candidate Tavorise Marks said he planned to file a lawsuit Monday to allege that the party suppressed voter turnout by holding the primary on a Tuesday and limiting polling sites.
Sen. Jennifer McClellan received 84.8% of the vote in the 4th District Democratic primary, to 13.5% for Sen. Joe Morrissey.
