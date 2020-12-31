NYD skybox
Two more inmates, one more staff member dies as record number of active COVID-19 cases continue to grow in prisons
Two more inmates and one more staff member have died from COVID-19 in recent days and nearly 7,000 of 24,700 state inmates have now tested pos…
A lot of people are a little afraid to go to the dentist, and some are very afraid. But Carla Trost was the kind of hygienist who could put th…
Phillips: Ron Rivera said he'd transform Ashburn. With his Dwayne Haskins decision, Ashburn is transforming him.
Rivera had the chance to set the tone for what it means to play on his team. Instead, he threw that opportunity away to chase an 8-8 record and one of the least impressive division titles in recent memory.
DANVILLE, Va. — A former contestant on TV’s “Survivor” is charged in Virginia with grand larceny, authorities said.
The driver of a truck was missing Tuesday after his vehicle plunged into the Chesapeake Bay from the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.
Chesterfield man among first to be convicted under new Va. law that boosts penalty for leaving gun near child
A Chesterfield County man who had his gun rights restored in June has been convicted of leaving a loaded firearm near his young son, who accid…
18 commercial properties along two blocks of Sheppard St. in the Museum District sold for $4.7 million
A portfolio of properties along North Sheppard Street in Richmond’s Museum District that have been under the same owner for decades has sold f…
DUMFRIES — Caesar’s Palace it’s not, but for the first time Northern Virginia is getting in on the expansion of gambling that has been spreadi…
A new law is going into effect on Jan. 1 that prohibits drivers from holding a phone while driving.
A former hotel property on West Broad Street in Henrico County won’t be redeveloped into another hotel as initially planned.