ACOSTA, Marilyn, 91, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Manor Care in Richmond, Va. Born September 20, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Matilda Fitzpatrick. She was married in 1953 to the love of her life, William H. Acosta. Mrs. Acosta was predeceased by her husband; daughter, Marilyn; and sister, Bobby Jean. She is survived by three children, Nancy Love (Grady), Liz Hawk (Ken) and Robert Acosta (Andrea). She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; her sister, June; Rob Acosta-Lewis and Robin Taylor. A private burial will be in Hollywood Cemetery and a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at Manor Care for the wonderful care they provided for the last nine years.
