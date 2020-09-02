ADAMS, JAMES JR.

ADAMS, James Waverly Jr., passed away peacefully Sunday, August 30, 2020, at the age of 92. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Doris Wilkinson Adams. He was the 11th out of 14 children born to James and Gracie Martin Adams of Blackstone, Va., and is survived by his son, Terry Adams (Janice); daughter, Jody Adams Trice; five beloved granddaughters, Katie Wilson (Chris) of Mechanicsville, Rachel James (Clinton) of Glen Allen, Emily Adams-Mishra (Saswat) of Portland, Oregon, Jennifer Sipe (Joshua) of Chapel Hill, North Carolina and Mary Beth Trice of Lexington, Kentucky; his sister, Lois Julian of Manakin-Sabot; and two brothers, Horace Adams of Amelia and Howard Adams of Bon Air. He adored his three great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Noah Wilson and Carty James; as well as his numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was known to some as Jim, Jimmy, JW or Junie, but his most cherished name was Gaga, given to him by his oldest granddaughter who as a toddler could not say granddaddy. After serving in the United States Navy during the Korean War, he returned to Virginia and became the longtime Director of Data Processing at Richmond Life Insurance Company, later known as First Commonwealth Life, but his passion was gardening. He raised a large vegetable garden for many years for the simple purpose of sharing the harvest with family and friends. He maintained his kind and generous nature even through times of failing health, when he had to rely on caretakers. He and his family will be forever grateful for the compassionate care that was provided. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary's Woods, 1257 Marywood Lane, Richmond, Va. 23229 or Our Lady of Hope Health Center, 13700 North Gayton Road, Richmond, Va. 23233. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service will be held. Condolences may be made at www.blileys.com.