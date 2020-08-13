ADAMS, Joseph L., 82, of Aylett, Virginia, passed away on Monday morning August 3, 2020, at Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center. Joseph worked for Fleetwood Motor Company for 25 years and was loved by many in the community. He was preceded in death by his mother, Susie Adams; and his father, Douglas Adams; and he leaves behind many friends and family members; and one special cousin, Molly Pollard. The family will receive friends on Friday, August 14, 2020, at the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahanock Hwy., Aylett, Va., from 6 to 8 p.m. and where services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020. Interment will follow at Indian View Baptist Church cemetery. COVID-19 restrictions required.View online memorial
