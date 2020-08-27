ADAMS, Robert Edward, 71, of Danville, Virginia, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020. Adams was born June 26, 1949, in Richmond, Virginia, to the late Doris Myers Adams and Henry Robert Adams. Adams served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, receiving the Bronze Star, Army Accommodation Medal "V" Device (with Oak Leaf Cluster) and other medals for his heroism. He enjoyed life to the fullest, having many hobbies and pastimes. He loved driving his motorcycle and his '78 Chevy Silverado, watching NASCAR and old western movies and listening to "oldies" music. He spent his career as a long-distance truck driver. Most of all, Adams will be remembered for his love of his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Arnette Adams; daughter, Brandie Adams; three sons, Stephen Adams (Cynthia), Christopher Adams (Melissa) and Chad Adams (Brooke); four grandchildren, Brycen Cox, Landon Adams, Sienna Adams and Santiago Adams; two brothers, Timothy Adams and Richard Adams; and three sisters, Gail Boschen, Sherry Mauler (Edward) and Sheila Adams. A funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 29, at Norris Funeral Services, 511 Church Ave., Danville, Virginia. Interment will follow in Danville Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105. Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, West End Chapel, 511 Church Ave., Danville, is serving the Adams family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.