ADKINS, Thomas H., 78, of Charles City, Virginia, departed this life Monday, August 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Macie Adkins. He leaves to cherish his memory son, Garrett Adkins (Roxanne); daughters, Renee Adkins and Linda Davis (Derwood); a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held Monday, August 31, 2020, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by funeral service at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel. Interment Union Cemetery, Rt. 155 and Courthouse Rd., Providence Forge, Va. 23140.View online memorial