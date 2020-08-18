AGEE, JAMES SR.

AGEE, James W. Sr., 56, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. He was born in Richmond, Va., on January 11, 1964, to the late Jeff Agee Sr. and Doris (Mills) Agee. James enjoyed fishing, boating, riding his Harley, coaching youth sports and spending time with his grandkids. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl Kahl. James will be deeply missed by his beloved wife of 28 years, Debbie Agee; son, James "JW" Agee Jr.; daughters, Abbi Taylor and Ashlea Taylor; grandchildren, EJ Taylor, Emma Goody, JT Agee and Reigha Taylor; brother, Jeff (Tammy) Agee Jr.; sister, Tammy (Eddie) Kahl; many nieces and nephews; his Kroger family; and his special dog, Roxy. A Celebration of James' life will be held on Saturday, August 22, from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Glendale Ruritan Club located at 6188 Charles City Rd., Richmond, Va. 23231. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to extend condolences, view video tribute and live webcast of James' service.
